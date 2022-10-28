Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens (Photos)

Society

ATHENS – The large annual student parade on the national holiday of 28th October (“OXI Day”) concluded late in the morning in the center of Athens.

The public holiday commemorates Greece’s rejection (“OXI”) of an Italian ultimatum on October 28, 1940 that led to Greece’s invasion at the start of the Second World War.

A total of 235 schools of central Athens took part – 134 grade schools, 50 junior high schools, and 51 high schools, including specialized schools. Also marching were a Special Olympics group and Boy and Girl Scouts.

Officials observing from a stand before Parliament included Minister of Education & Religion Niki Kerameos, Region of Attica Director Giorgos Patoulis, and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

Traffic has been restored after the parking and travel restrictions imposed for the parade.

Most cities in Greece also held student parades, while Thessaloniki held a large military parade in the presence of the Greek president and the minister of national defense.