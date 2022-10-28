x

October 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens (Photos)

October 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[356431] ΜΑΘΗΤΙΚΗ ΠΑΡΕΛΑΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΘΝΙΚΗ ΕΠΕΤΕΙΟ ΤΗΣ 28ης ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Παρέλαση μαθητών, σπουδαστών, προσκόπων και οδηγών μπροστά από το Μνημείο του Άγνωστου Στρατιώτη στην Αθήνα για την εθνική επέτειο της 28ης Οκτωβρίου, Παρασκευή 28 Οκτωβρίου 2022. (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The large annual student parade on the national holiday of 28th October (“OXI Day”) concluded late in the morning in the center of Athens.

The public holiday commemorates Greece’s rejection (“OXI”) of an Italian ultimatum on October 28, 1940 that led to Greece’s invasion at the start of the Second World War.

A total of 235 schools of central Athens took part – 134 grade schools, 50 junior high schools, and 51 high schools, including specialized schools. Also marching were a Special Olympics group and Boy and Girl Scouts.

Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

Officials observing from a stand before Parliament included Minister of Education & Religion Niki Kerameos, Region of Attica Director Giorgos Patoulis, and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

Traffic has been restored after the parking and travel restrictions imposed for the parade.

Most cities in Greece also held student parades, while Thessaloniki held a large military parade in the presence of the Greek president and the minister of national defense.

Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
Large school parade for ‘OXI’ Day in Athens. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Society
Commemorating ‘OXI’ Day

On October 28th, we commemorate ‘OXI’ Day and the heroism and sacrifice of the Greeks during World War II.

Society
Human Rights Watch Says Turkey Unsafe for Refugee Returns
Politics
Turkey’s Ambassador to Greece Wants Talk, Not Bombast

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crime, Trump Center Stage in Sole New York Governor’s Debate (Video)

ALBANY, N.Y.

COTABATO, Philippines — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 42 people, leaving 16 others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said Friday.

On October 28th, we commemorate ‘OXI’ Day and the heroism and sacrifice of the Greeks during World War II.

Melanoma is the 5th most common cancer in United States, with approximately 16,000 new cases per year – and increasing at the rate of 2% per year.

‘OXI’ Day is one of the iconic moments, not just in Greek history, but in world history because it did, in fact, change the course of World War II.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings