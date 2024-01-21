Land for Rich Tourists: Greece’s Luxury Travel Could Bring $2.7 Billion

Society

In this Sunday, June 7, 2020 photo, a yacht sails out of the harbor on the Greek island of Mykonos. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

ATHENS – Already catering to wealthy travelers and attracting more 5-Star hotels and resorts for the rich, the luxury travel industry in Greece is seen soaring to $2.7 billion by 2030.

It was valued at $767.8 million during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 but the waning of the Coronavirus – which hasn’t gone away restored international air traffic and Greece was a world hotspot in 2023, breaking tourism records.

Travel and Tour World said the explosion in luxury accommodations is expanding at an 11.5 percent compound annual growth rate from 2021-30, with the Prime Minister attending the inauguration one a luxury resort in Athens.

Greece is trying to attract tourists year round but it’s the still the summer months of magic that bring them, including celebrities, attracted to the islands and to the resorts popping up around the country that take over public beaches.

Statistical data from Greece’s national authorities place the country as the 13th most visited in the world, attracting over 30 million international tourists annually, predominantly from European Union nations and the United States, but now with interest from Asia, especially China.

“The luxury travel segment within Greece’s tourism industry has been witnessing a marked upsurge, fueled by growing interest in distinctive and luxurious holiday locales. This niche market is gradually expanding its footprint, driven by increased disposable incomes and enhanced living standards,” the report said.

It also noted that the growth in Greece’s luxury travel industry can be attributed to numerous upscale travel firms adopting cutting-edge technologies to elevate the luxury travel experience and provide top-notch facilities.

“Innovations such as Oculus Rift for virtual reality, Amazon Echo for artificial intelligence, GoPro for wearable technology, and advanced 3D printing are being introduced to enrich the travel experiences of customers, further propelling the demand in this industry,” it said.