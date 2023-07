Tourism

ATHENS – Lamda Development’s strategy is to promote its subsidiary Lamda Marinas into a leader in the sector, Odysseas Athanasiou, CEO of Lamda Development said on Monday.

Speaking after an announcement by Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) that Lamda Marinas won an international tender for the sub-concession of 40 years of the mega yacht marina in Corfu, Athanasiou said Lamda Development enhances its leading role in the marinas sector, including a third marine in its portfolio in the rapidly developing market of Ioanian Sea.

Lamda Marinas Investment SMSA will pay more than 89 million euros for the contract, while the investment to build a high-quality marina for mega yachts will exceed 50 million euros.