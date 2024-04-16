Lalaounis Jewelry Artist in Residence Program Applications Open

ATHENS – The Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (ILJM) Jewelry Artist in Residence Program (JaIR) accepts applications throughout the year. An introduction to the current JaIR Program Residents follows:
Corrina Goutos, originally from New York State, is now based in Hamburg, Germany. She is currently working on Jewelry, objects and installations. Having coined the term ‘Anthrosmithing’ to describe her neo-material practice, Goutos, expertly de- and re-constructs post-consumer objects, elevating them with skilled craftsmanship adapted from her background as a goldsmith. Goutos’ future artifacts tell a story of mankind from achievements to decadence. Pre-industrial handicraft mingles with superfluous mass-produced objects, thereby questioning modern value systems in a time where reassessment is more urgent than ever. #zedet
Sharon Portelance was born in Norwich, CT. Her passion for jewelry making led her to the Maine College of Art & Design in Portland (1982) where she received her bachelor’s degree (BFA) in jewelry and silversmithing. Furthermore, she holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from the State University of New York at New Paltz (1992) with a specialization in metal. She is currently a professor at the Maine College of Art & Design in Portland. During her residency she practices stone cutting techniques to create a ‘loose’ mosaic brooch. #zem
Argyris Papageorgiou was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. He studied Metal & Jewelry Arts at the University of Johannesburg. He holds certificates in Stone Setting and Hand Engraving, as well as in Programming Nanodegree and Financing & Valuing Commercial Property. As a bench jeweler with great experience, he is currently taking a break from commercial jewelry production and focuses in manufacturing unique jewelry, utilizing his expertise with novelties in metalsmithing with conceptual content inspired by the work of Ilias Lalaounis. He has received numerous awards, including the Nelson Mandela Foundation & Anglo Platinum (2010) and the De Beers Shining Light Award (2010). #zem
Born in Athens, Alkistis Papagianni received her degree in theater and stage design and recently acquired a degree for the Public Vocational Training Institute of Metaxourgeio, Athens. During her study at the Greek public jewelry school for metalsmithing, she completed her internship at the ILJM #zem workshop. Today, she is a resident but also in house jeweler, experiments with the use of metals and various techniques such as precious and semiprecious metals and gems, with inlay, married metals, laminations (foliations), topographic. She also experiments with bezels, rivets, and pico. During her time at the ILJM she is focusing on practicing traditional techniques such as Repousee, Mokume, Reticulation, Granulation, and Filigree. She enjoys discovering how jewelry can be made with sustainable materials such as shells or wood. She also likes to upcycle and reuse objects that would otherwise be destined for recycling. #zem
Applications for the JaIR Program are open throughout the year.
More information and applications available via email: Byron Vafeiadis [email protected]
