x

July 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 78ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Society

Lagging in Fiber Optics Development, Greece Wants to be Data Hub

July 31, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Saudi Arabia
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a welcoming ceremony, in Athens, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece Tuesday on his first trip to a European Union country since the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, Pool)

ATHENS – Despite having a slow internet and connectivity problems, which has scared off many digital nomads, Greece is making strides in hopes to become a data transfer center in the region, including storing information off the Web.

The country hosts the largest number of investments in data centers that store data and information trafficked through the Internet but they need large projects to develop submarine and terrestrial optical fibers, an area where new investments are planned, said Kathimerini.

That includes a deal signed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who came to Athens in his first visit to a European Union capital since the CIA said he ordered the butchering of Washington Post Journlist Jamal Khashoggi.

It has a budget of 850 million euros ($869.27 million) for construction of a state-of-the-art underwater and terrestrial Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) data transmission cable system in an East to Med data Corridor.

It will pass through Saudi Arabia and the Mediterranean, will connect Asia to Europe with an alternative route from existing systems and allow faster data transfer and is expected to begin this year and take two years to complete.

The construction of an underwater fiber-optic cable in the Ionian Sea is also at advancing under by Spain’s Islalink, owned by the Canadian group Fiera Infrastructure and will run from Preveza in northern Greece to Crotone in Calabria, Italy, linking two cities 322 kilometers (200 miles )apart.

It will connect Milan and Rome with Athens and Thessaloniki, and is estimated to be put into operation in the winter of 2023, the report said, with Isalink also signing a 25-year deal with Grid Telecom, a subsidiary of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE.
A list of projects includes Sparkle and Google’s implementation of the Blue and Raman submarine cables with connections to Italy, France, Greece and Israel, the report also said.

The OTE Group, through via OTEGlobe, having developed some 21,000 kilometers (13,049 miles) of fiber-optic cables abroad but domestically signals occasional break up, disrupting use of the Internet.

Curiously, there is interest in underwater and land-based fiber optics although they require huge capital and little margin for profit, the paper said, adding that the increasing demand for data volume has Greece attracting investors.

RELATED

Politics
Greece Trying Again to Get Rid of Deadbeat University Students

ATHENS – Almost 18 months after making a vow to get rid of so-called “Eternal Students” in univerisities who don't have to go to class, take tests or graduate, Greece's New Democracy government is taking another shot at it.

Politics
Spyware Cases Pop Up in Greece, Politicians, Journalists Targeted
Politics
Maggie’s Legacy: Divisive Thatcher Looms over UK Tory Race

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor: Search for Kentucky Flood Victims Could Take Weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings