LAGFF Hosts In-Person Screening of Greek Oscar Entries on Dec. 10

The second edition of the Owl Screenwriting Workshop hosted professional screenwriters whose feature films or TV pilots can be adapted for filming in Athens and Greece. Photo: LAGFF

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) hosts an in-person screening of Greece’s Oscar entries which compete for nominations in December – Asimina Proedrou’s top Iris Award-winner ‘Behind the Haystacks’ (Πίσω από τις Θημωνιές) and Thanasis Neofotistos’ multiple-award-winning short film ‘Air Hostess – 737’ – on Sunday, December 10, 5:30 PM, at the Gianopulos Family Theater at St. Sophia Cathedral’s Huffington Center, 1324 S Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles.

Neofotistos’ short ‘Air Hostess – 737’ will open the screening, followed by ‘Behind the Haystacks’ with director Asimina Proedrou in attendance to introduce her film. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the director at the light reception which will follow the screening.

In the last 15 years, Greek filmmakers have come forth in leaps and bounds within the world of cinema, and LAGFF is proud to support them and promote their works right in the movie capital of the world. LAGFF has been supporting all Greek Oscar-nominated films and has committed to doing so now and in the future. LAGFF wishes Asimina and Thanasis good luck!

LAGFF thanked the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles for their support as well as Fr. Gary Kyriacou and Dr. Anna Yallourakis for hosting the event. Screening and parking are free. RSVP online: [email protected].

In addition to Greece’s Oscar entries, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things and Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers are also among the films expected to garner nominations this award season. Best of luck to them all!

LAGFF also shared news about its ongoing programs. After a decade of programming in Los Angeles, Discovery Days had an inaugural run in Greece as an extension of the work done earlier in June and as part of the Global Greek Film Initiative (GGFI) objectives. Program Director Araceli Lemos, Program Producers Joel Garber and Karina Logothetis, filmmakers Alki Politi, Dimitris Tsakaleas and Lida Vartzioti, Fokion Bogris, Iris Baglanea, Isabella Margara, and Nikos Dayandas gathered in Athens, November 14-17, to receive the expert guidance of American instructors Ruth Atkinson and Jeff Stockwell during a four-day intensive story and screenplay development program. Earlier in November, Script Consultant and Story Editor Ruth Atkinson gave a masterclass to a full auditorium at the 64th Thessaloniki Film Festival. The program came to fruition with generous support from The Hellenic Initiative (THI). The GGFI and LAGFF team congratulate the Discovery Days team for their achievement.

The GGFI team in association with THI also supported the second edition of the Owl Screenwriting Workshop, which took place earlier in November in Athens. The workshop hosted professional screenwriters whose feature films or TV pilots can be adapted for filming in Athens and Greece. Organized by Athens Film Officer Stathis Kalogeropoulos and Head of Development Christina Mitropoulou, the Owl aims to promote Athens as a film-friendly city by offering participants the opportunity to complete their scripts and connect with film and television producers from around the world. Writers had the opportunity to explore their stories and characters alongside top industry mentors and influential dealmakers from major studios, platforms, production companies, and agencies. Participants in this year’s workshop came from Canada, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Poland and the United States.

More information is available online: https://theowl.afo.events/.

LAGFF also noted that November 28 is ‘Giving Tuesday’ and urged supporters to donate, receive tax benefits, and the LAGFF’s acknowledgement. All donations are tax deductible. Donate online: https://www.lagff.org/support/donate/.