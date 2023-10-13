LAGFF Announces Screening of Documentary Film Mauthausen Postponed

General News

The film poster for the documentary film Mauthausen by Panagiotis Kuntouras and Aristarchos Papadaniel. (Photo: Courtesy of LAGFF)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) announced that the screening of the documentary film Mauthausen has been postponed: “In light of the tragic conflict at the Middle East, out of respect for the current victims, we feel compelled to postpone our screening of Mauthausen to a later date that is to be determined.”

A screening of the poetic, feature documentary directed by Panagiotis Kountouras and Aristarchos Papadaniel, had been scheduled for Sunday, October 29. The film includes the Mauthausen Cantata, the masterpiece musical memorial of the martyrdom, with lyrics by Greek poet Iakovos Kambanellis, a Mauthausen concentration camp survivor, and music by Mikis Theodorakis.

Stay up-to-date with LAGFF news, follow on Instagram @lagff, @theglobalgreekfilminitiative and on Facebook @lagff.

LAGFF also noted that one of the biggest film festivals in Los Angeles, AFI Fest, taking place at the Highland & Hollywood Complex, Chinese Theaters, October 25-29, showcases films by Greek filmmakers or with Greek participation.

The highly anticipated second feature by Christos Nikou, Fingernails, screens on October 25, 7:30 PM; the short The Summer with Carmen by Zacharias Mavroeidis screens on October 26, 12 PM, and again on October 29, 9 PM; Greek-Danish director Nikolaj Arcel’s The Promised Land (Denmark’s Oscar submission) screens on October 28, 2 PM; and Music, inspired by Oedipus Rex, with the participation of cast members Marisha Triantafyllidou and Argyris Xafis, screens on October 26, 9:30 PM.

More information is available online: https://fest.afi.com/2023/movies/.

LAGFF’s Queer Screenings are also streaming on their platform for free through Sunday, October 15. Attendees from New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, California, Greece, Canada, Switzerland, Russia, Netherlands are already participating in this unique event. The program includes award-winning Strella (available in California only), a landmark film in Greek queer filmmaking history, the 2019 Cannes Palme d’Or-winning short film The Distance between Us and the Sky, and the documentary-fiction Obscuro Barroco featuring masterful photography about the dizzying heights of gender and metamorphosis in Rio de Janeiro. The program is free.

Register online: https://www.lagff.org/event/queer-screenings/.

Please consider making a tax deductible donation and keep LAGFF curating exceptional programs.

The 18th LAGFF (June 1-9, 2024) is now open for submissions. LAGFF accepts new films in all categories – features, documentaries, shorts and animation shorts. They accept works by Greek filmmakers or filmmakers of Greek descent worldwide as well as films about Greece or inspired by Greek culture.

More information is available online: www.lagff.org.