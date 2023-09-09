Ladania/Cistus: A Promising Plant for COVID

Health

FILE - A bunch of Greek mountain tea, sideritis, and other herbs in the background. (Photo by Maria Christodoulou)

If you travel frequently, you’re certainly exposed to many infections and illnesses, such as the coronavirus, for example. However, to be ‘knocked out’ by an infection, it must find you exposed. Summer is definitely one such period, as we engage in many activities due to vacations that leave us vulnerable.

One of the herbs that can help boost your immune system is Cistus. Although I’ve written about the remarkable properties of this plant in the past, recent research that has been added to the ‘Coronavirus Prevention Library’ gives me the opportunity to emphasize its significance for COVID prevention.

Here, I summarize the following studies that truly demonstrate the power of nature:

Study 1: ‘Phenolic Compounds from Cistus Bee Pollen for COVID-19 Treatment: Targeting CoV-2 Spike RBD’

According to this research, phenolic compounds found in Cistus bee pollen can interact with the notorious spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The results suggest that these compounds could potentially disrupt the virus’s ability to enter our cells.

Study 2: ‘Preventive Use of Polyphenol-Rich Cistus creticus Extract Nasal Spray Significantly Reduces Symptom Duration in Mild COVID-19 Cases’

This lengthy study revealed that using a nasal spray containing Cistus creticus extract could lead to shorter symptom durations and milder symptoms in COVID-19 cases. It’s a natural remedy that might help you recover faster!

Study 3: ‘Molecular Docking Analysis of Bioactive Molecules in Cistus for SARS-CoV-2’

In this study, researchers examined bioactive molecules from Cistus and their potential to interfere with the mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Study 4: ‘Cistus × Incanus L. Pandalis Effectively Combats the Delta Variant of SARS-CoV-2 In Vitro’

The Delta variant meets its match in Cistus × Incanus L. Pandalis. In vitro experiments show that this Cistus variety is effective against the formidable Delta variant.

Study 5: ‘Extract from Cistus × Incanus L. Pandalis Also Effective Against ‘British’ Alpha (B.1.1.7) and ‘South African’ Beta (B.1.351) SARS-CoV-2 Variants’

But wait, there’s more! Cistus takes on the Alpha and Beta variants too. This study suggests that Cistus could be a versatile defender against various strains of the virus.

While these studies are extremely significant, it’s essential to understand that they don’t replace the need for vaccines or other safety measures. There’s still much to explore regarding the mechanism of this particular virus. However, Cistus appears to be a promising piece of this puzzle.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.