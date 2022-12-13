x

December 13, 2022

Labor Shortages and Cost Increases Tighten Hold on Small Businesses

December 13, 2022
By Associated Press
Unemployment Benefits
FILE - Hiring sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, Nov. 10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON – Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says small businesses are feeling especially squeezed by the current labor market. Between the record-breaking cost of labor hikes and challenges filling vacancies, employers are exploring new ways to address the strain. The topic is covered in depth in “15 Tips for Combatting Labor Shortages and Increased Labor Costs,” which is now live at CharCap.com.

Nine-in-ten businesses that are hiring say finding qualified candidates is a challenge, the report notes, drawing on data from Goldman Sachs. A net loss in people seeking employment is tied to increased numbers taking early retirement and reduced immigration during the pandemic, with some industries feeling more strain than others due to a reallocation of workers. Industries with the greatest number of unfilled job openings include financial activities, professional and business services, durable goods manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and wholesale and retail trade, per U.S. Chamber of Commerce data.

“Small businesses tend to have more difficulty filling their roles because they don’t always have an HR department, let alone a team dedicated to recruitment and creating competitive benefits packages,” explains Gregory Brown, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital.

At the same time, the nation is experiencing its largest labor cost increase in 20 years, per Reuters. Although business owners may feel tempted to cut salaries to help cope with the strain, doing so only makes it harder to attract and retain talent, which Brown notes can harm business success in the long run.

“Businesses that take care of their teams and use cost-cutting measures such as employee schedule optimization and automation fair better over time,” Brown contends. “Organizations can make themselves more appealing to jobseekers by offering perks that don’t necessarily increase costs as well. Flexible scheduling, hybrid work environments, and creating positive, inclusive cultures are prime examples.”

He says that businesses struggling to build a budget for recruitment or HR, and those that may need the occasional cash flow bump to cover payroll, can get help through invoice factoring. It accelerates payment on B2B invoices, so organizations are in a better position to handle vital expenses without taking on debt.

Politics
Biden to Sign Gay Marriage Bill at White House Ceremony

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is inviting thousands to celebrate at the White House on Tuesday as he signs into law gay marriage legislation before a bipartisan crowd that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions.

Economy
Stocks Open Sharply Higher as Inflation Cools in November
Society
Musk’s Twitter Disbands its Trust and Safety Advisory Group

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Island of Alonissos Celebrates Holiday Season with Underwater Christmas Tree (Video)

ALONISSOS - The Greek island of Alonissos, which British tour operators voted as Best Diving Destination at the Greek Travel Awards organised by the UK and Ireland office of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, has chosen to celebrate its connection with the sea this year by organising a symbolic underwater decoration of a Christmas Tree, posting a video of the event on Youtube.

WASHINGTON — Dead and dying seabirds collected on the coasts of the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas over the past six years reveal how the Arctic's fast-changing climate is threatening the ecosystems and people who live there, according to a report released Tuesday by U.

PARIS. Greece's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and national sovereignty "is principled and unwavering," Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias told the EU's 'Standing with the Ukrainian people' solidarity conference, held in Paris on Tuesday.

DALLAS — Aviation startup Boom Technology says it will power supersonic passenger jets with engines designed by a company better known for making small engines used on drones and cruise missiles.

