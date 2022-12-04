Labor Minister: Gov’t to Announce 68,000 Subsidized Jobs on Monday

Politics

ATHENS – The government will officially announce on Monday a total of 68,000 new subsidized positions, Labor & Social Affairs Miniter Kostis Hatzidakis said on Sunday at an event in Thessaloniki.

At a local New Democracy chapter event on changes in Greece, Hatzidakis said that the reduction of unemployment in Greece under the current government was not a chance occurrence, but a planned one, “a result of a specific economic policy” that included a reduction in taxes and Greece becoming a more attractive destination for investments.

National elections in 2023 will see a contest between two worlds, he said, one of realism and responsibility and the other of easy promises and delusions. “When we are facing the ballot box, we will be called upon to decide whether we will continue ahead as a nation or return to past ills.”