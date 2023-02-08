x

February 8, 2023

KYSEA Meeting Chaired by PM Discusses Progress in Implementing Arms Programmes

February 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΥΣΕΑ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
KYSEA Meeting Chaired by PM Discusses Progress in Implementing Arms Programmes, Wednesday, 8 Feb. 2023. (SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The progress in implementing Greece’s arms programmes was the main focus of the National Council on National Security (KYSEA), which met at the Maximos Mansion on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Still pending as a part of the process of implementing the country’s armaments programme is the completion of the process for procuring the SPIKE systems, with the signature of contracts that envisage a greater participation by Greece’s domestic defence industry.

