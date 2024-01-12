KYSEA Appoints New Chiefs of the Armed Forces

VIDEO

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a Government Council for National Security (KYSEA) meeting on Friday at the Maximos Mansion. The meeting focused on the appointment of a new chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff and the new heads of the Hellenic Army General Staff, the Hellenic Navy General Staff and the Hellenic Air Force General Staff.

Former HNDGS chief General Konstantinos Floros was discharged after completing his four-year term and replaced by Lieutenant General Dimitrios Houpis, based on KYSEA’s decision.

The prime minister praised Floros’ work in the Armed Forces, noting that his contribution was extremely valuable against both conventional and hybrid challenges and in the planning and implementation of the government’s programme on the quantitative and qualitative strengthening of the Armed Forces.

The new chiefs are:

– Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff: Lieutenant General Dimitrios Houpis

– Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff: Lieutenant General Georgios Kostidis

– Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff: Vice Αdmiral Dimitrios-Evangelos Kataras

– Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff: Lieutenant General Dimosthenis Grigoriadis.