March 31, 2022

Politics

KYSEA Appoints New Chief of Greek Police

March 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Capture-2084-960x600
Lieutenant General Konstantinos Skoumas. (Photo via Hellenic Police)

ATHENS – A meeting of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) on Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Konstantinos Skoumas as the new chief of police, replacing previous police chief Mikhail Karamalakis, who has retired with the rank of general.

Greece: 21,099 Νew COVID-19 Cases on Thursday, 51 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 21,099 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

