June 22, 2022

Kyrgios Out of Mallorca Tournament with Abdominal Injury

June 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Germany Tennis
Australia's Nick Kyrgios lays on the ground during the ATP Tour men's singles semifinal match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle, Germany, Saturday June 18, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)

PALMA, Spain — Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday because of an abdominal injury, saying he didn’t want to aggravate the problem ahead of Wimbledon.

The 45th-ranked Australian made the announcement before his round-of-16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

“I have been playing a lot of great matches lately and unfortunately I woke up with a pain in my abs. I went to see the tournament doctor right away and he advised that I don’t play tonight,” Kyrgios said. “I really value the Mallorca Championships but I will follow his advice as I don’t want to risk Wimbledon next week.”

Kyrgios needed more than two hours to defeat Laslo Djere 5-7, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (1) in the previous round of the grass-court tournament that serves as preparation for Wimbledon.

The Australian was one of the biggest attractions in Mallorca, along with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas opened with a 6-4, 6-4 win over 40th-ranked Ilya Ivashka on Wednesday without facing a break point.

“I felt like after my first serve, I was really able to get behind the ball and pick the right spots,” Tsitsipas said. “It was I guess very difficult for the opponent to be able to adjust to this. I was doing it very well. I was very dedicated to that. It was really good for me from start to finish.”

The sixth-ranked Tsitsipas will next face American Marcos Giron, who defeated countryman Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Medvedev will debut against Aslan Karatsev later Wednesday.

