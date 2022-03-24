x

March 24, 2022

Kyiv Still under Curfew, TNH on the Scene in Ukraine

March 24, 2022
By Anna Sarigianni
Greek expatriate Tassos Tsiamis, speaking to TNH, noted that the situation in the center of Kyiv is stagnant as the traffic ban continues. (Photo: Courtesy of Tassos Tsiamis)

KYIV – The enhanced curfew in the Ukrainian capital for another day was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In particular, he announced that shops, pharmacies and gas stations will not open until Wednesday as parts of Kyiv have been repeatedly under fire by Russian forces.

“I ask everyone to stay in their homes – or in shelters when sirens sound,” Mayor Klitschko added.

As Greek expatriate Tassos Tsiamis informed The National Herald, there has been no traffic circulating in the center of Kyiv since March 21, with the Ukrainian forces carrying out operations against the Russian forces. “They often impose a curfew so that the Ukrainian army can conduct military operations and prevent casualties from the clashes. We are informed day by day about when we will be able to circulate.”

“No euro for the occupying forces, close all your ports, do not send them your goods, refuse their energy resources,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called on the European Union to stop all “trade” with Russia and especially to refuse its energy resources, in a video posted in the Telegram messaging application.

