x

March 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

WORLD

Kyiv Endures a Third Air Attack in 5 Days as Russia Steps Up Bombardment of Cities

March 25, 2024
By Associated Press
Russia Ukraine War
First response officers inspect the damage after a Russian air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday March 25, 2024. Five people were injured in the strike at Pechersk district of Kyiv, two were hospitalised.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched missiles against Kyiv for the third time in five days Monday, part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities by the Kremlin’s forces as the war stretches into its third year with the front line largely stationary.

Five people were injured in the strike on the the Ukrainian capital, with two of them taken to hospital, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Russia fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv from occupied Crimea in the daylight attack, but both were intercepted above the city, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said. Multiple explosions were heard in the city, in the latest scare for residents.

Missile debris damaged homes in two districts and a gym in another district of the city, Ukraine’s National Police said.

First response officers inspect the damage after a Russian air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday March 25, 2024. Five people were injured in the strike at Pechersk district of Kyiv, two were hospitalised.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The attack came three days after a concert hall attack in Russia that killed more than 130 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to tie the attack to Ukraine, even though an affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Putin could use the Moscow attack to shore up support for the war and as a pretext to escalate attacks on Ukraine, analysts said.

___

RELATED

WORLD
Russia Concert Hall Attack Suspects Appear in a Moscow Courtroom

MOSCOW  — Suspects in the Russia concert hall attack, which left more than 130 dead, arrived at a Moscow district court on Sunday night.

WORLD
On the Anniversary of the 1976 Military Coup, Argentines Push Back against Leaders Revising History
WORLD
Putin Says Gunmen who Raided Moscow Concert Hall Tried to Escape to Ukraine. Kyiv Denies Involvement

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Maple Syrup from New Jersey: You Got a Problem with That?

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.

ATHENS - A Greek journalist sued by three clerics over his book that demystified the Orthodox Church’s Easter Holy Fire alleged miracle is on trial over their claims they suffered moral damage from it.

ATHENS – The debut of a rare and endangered pygmy hippopotamus was announced by the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, Greece, in a video on March 20, NBC News reported, noting that it is the first birth of a pygmy hippo at the zoo in 10 years, “to the delight of conservationists.

For those fasting during Great Lent, shrimp are a great protein option and contain calcium, iodine, and omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids which are important for brain and immune system health.

Greek mythology continues to be a great source of inspiration for artists and authors.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.