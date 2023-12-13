x

December 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Music

Kwamé Ryan to Become Music Director of Charlotte Symphony in 2024-25

December 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Charlotte Symphony-Ryan
This image released by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra shows Kwamé Ryan, who was hired as music director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina. (Volker Renner/Charlotte Symphony Orchestra via AP)

Kwamé Ryan was hired Tuesday as music director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina and given a four-year contract to start with the 2024-25 season.

The 53-year-old succeeds Christopher Warren-Green, who stepped down after the 2021-22 season, his 12th as music director. Ryan will serve as music director designate for the remainder of this season and then devote 10-to-12 weeks per season to the orchestra

Born in Toronto to parents from Trinidad and Tobago who were studying there, Ryan moved to Uganda with his parents as a baby and spent most of his youth in Trinidad. He decided to become a musician after seeing “Star Wars” in 1977 and hearing John Williams’ score.

“Just the sound of the orchestra in the cinema kind of blew my mind,” Ryan said.

His parents took him one summer to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and he was mesmerized by the conductor.

“I just leaned over to my mom, still single digits of age and said, `I want to do that. Whatever that guy is doing, that’s what I want to do,'” Ryan recalled. “Astonishingly, she believed me. She took me seriously even at that age. And she said: `OK, let’s get you a piano. Let’s get you singing lessons, violin lessons.'”

He attended boarding school in England and then Cambridge, studied with Britain’s National Youth Orchestra and worked with conductor Mark Elder and composer/conductor Peter Eötvös. Ryan conducted contemporary music exclusively, often with the Ensemble Modern, before he became general music director of the Freiburg Opera and Freiburg Philharmonic Orchestra in Germany from 1999 to 2003.

“It was a trial by fire,” said Ryan, who still lives in Freiburg. “I entered there with no repertoire to speak of, no opera repertoire to speak of. and so everything I did, I was learning.” It was rough, It was very formative.”

Ryan conducted the world premiere of Jake Heggie’s “Intelligence” at the Houston Grand Opera in October and is to make his New York Philharmonic debut in May. He was music director of the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine from 2007-13 and music director of the Orchestre Français des Jeunes from 2008-11.

Ryan had worked at The Academy for the Performing Arts in Trinidad since 2013, becoming director, when he was called in February 2021 by John Clapp, Charlotte’s vice president of artistic operations, and Carrie Graham, its manager of artistic planning. Ryan, who has a cousin in Charlotte and an aunt and a cousin in Raleigh, made his Charlotte debut last January and returned in November.

“The orchestra liked him so much that we wanted to invite him back to make sure he was a great fit,” Charlotte Symphony president David Fisk said. “Pretty much immediately after that second visit, we made the decision that he was the one that we wanted to offer the position to. He is a just a terrific musician and a very persuasive communicator, both with what he does on the podium, but also in the way that he engages audiences through his words.”

 

RELATED

Music
Greek Singer Marina Satti Has 150 Song Choices for Eurovision Pick Hope

ATHENS - Trying a new approach to get back into hopes of winning the kitschy pop-song Eurovision contest again, Greece named Marina Satti as its singer – but she's still evaluating some 150 song entries to represent the country.

Music
Maná Drummer Alex González Shares Big Plans for 2024, Including Playing London for the First Time
Cinema
Coming Home, Staying Home: ‘Apollo 13’ and ‘Home Alone’ among 25 Films Picked for National Registry

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

From Urchin Crushing to Lab-Grown Kelp, Efforts to Save California’s Kelp Forests Show Promise

CASPAR BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A welding hammer strapped to her wrist, Joy Hollenback slipped on blue fins and swam into the churning, chilly Pacific surf one fall morning to do her part to save Northern California's vanishing kelp forests.

ATHENS - Trying a new approach to get back into hopes of winning the kitschy pop-song Eurovision contest again, Greece named Marina Satti as its singer – but she's still evaluating some 150 song entries to represent the country.

NEW YORK – The goal of merging Attica Bank with Pancretan Bank is the creation of a new banking organization, which will have assets worth 8 billion euros, a low non-performing loan index, and adequate capital to finance Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMSs), which currently do not have access to banking credit according to Alexandros Exarchou, Partner of Thrivest Holdings.

RETHYMNO – During the 2nd annual Cretan Lifestyle Conference in Rethymno, Crete, Greece, over 150 researchers and professionals gathered to discuss and experience one of the world’s healthiest lifestyles.

WASHINGTON — When you buy eyedrops at a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.