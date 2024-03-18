x

March 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

COMMUNITY NEWS

Kritiki Filoxenia of Staten Island Hosted Its 31st Annual Dinner-Dance

March 18, 2024
By Michael Kakias
Cretan Society Kritiki Filoxenia Staten Island 2024
The Kritiki Filoxenia youth dance group performed traditional dances at the dinner-dance on March 16. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

STATEN ISLAND, NY – With the youth dance groups stealing the show with their skillful performance and vitality, Kritiki Filoxenia of Staten Island held 31st annual dinner-dance on March 16 at the Katsoris Community Center which was packed with members and friends.

The guests enjoyed traditional food and sweets and were entertained by live music by Petros Maroulis on lyra, Georgios Chalkiadakis on laouto, Stylianos Koutsourakis on askomantoura, and Vasilis Kokotsakis on guitar.

Kritiki Filoxenia President Nicholas Yasparakis thanked the guests for their presence and support, all the volunteers and sponsors, and referred to the important creative and cultural work that is being carried out.

“All the members of the Board of Directors are young people, Cretans, second and third generation, who love their country and work with zeal, appetite and new ideas for the further progress of our club and this gives us great optimism for further progress and prosperity,” he said. “Kritiki Filoxenia was founded in 1992 in Staten Island with the main purpose of preserving and spreading to the younger generations the traditions, morals and customs of our special homeland, Crete. We have a history, a dynamic present and an optimistic future.”

Members and friends filled the Katsoris Community Center for Kritiki Filoxenia of Staten Island’s annual dinner-dance on March 16. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

Pancretan Association of America President Diane Kounalakis spoke to The National Herald, congratulating the Staten Island association for the social, cultural and philanthropic work it performs and expressed her admiration for the great attendance at the celebration.

The dance teachers, Chrysoula Stefanaki-Kournidaki and Panagiotis Xenakis, said that the association’s dance program includes children aged 3 years and above, divided into classes, with classes taking place every Sunday afternoon in the community hall, 45 minutes for each class. The children are taught pentozali, syrto, maleviziotis and other Cretan dances, they noted.

Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, presiding priest of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Staten Island, congratulated the association for the flawless organization of the event and expressed the pride of all the members of the parish for its contributions.

Fr. Vasileios Apostolidis emphasized that celebrations like this promote Greek culture and at the same time provide an opportunity for everyone to get together and have a good time.

New York State Assemblyman and Staten Island Republican Party Chairman Michael Tannousis sent warm wishes and spoke of his wife’s Cretan origins, noting that they visit the island every year.

Manolis Vlastakis, a founding member of the association, expressed his joy that Cretans and friends not only from New York but also from other cities came to Staten Island to celebrate and have fun together.

RELATED

COMMUNITY NEWS
Skaneateles Central School District Responds to Lawsuit by Student’s Mother

NEW YORK – The Skaneateles Central School district has issued a statement attributing the policy it followed regarding 12-year-old Greek-American Jane Vitsaxaki to respect for diversity, as well as the guidelines of the New York State Department of Education.

COMMUNITY NEWS
Hatziangelis Brothers Indicted on 130 Charges Related to Ghost Guns Investigation
COMMUNITY NEWS
How to Vote from Abroad in Future Greek Elections

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin basked in a victory early Monday that was never in doubt, as partial election results showed him easily securing a fifth term after facing only token challengers and harshly suppressing opposition voices.

QUEENS, NY – The Leros Society of New York held its 77th Annual Dinner-Dance in a festive atmosphere on March 16 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens.

STATEN ISLAND, NY – With the youth dance groups stealing the show with their skillful performance and vitality, Kritiki Filoxenia of Staten Island held 31st annual dinner-dance on March 16 at the Katsoris Community Center which was packed with members and friends.

ATHENS - Despite an abysmal record for human rights, corruption and jailing journalists, Egypt is a key player for the European Union, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Cairo during a mission led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.