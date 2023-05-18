x

May 18, 2023

Koutsoubas Calls on Voters to Send a Strong KKE to Parliament

May 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361480] ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΕΚΛΟΓΙΚΗ ΣΥΓΚΕΝΤΡΩΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΚΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ / EUROKINISSI)
KKE Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoubas at the party's main electoral rally on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Under the motto “Only the people can save the people, with the Communist Party leading,” KKE Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoubas called on voters to cast their ballots on Sunday and raise the percentage of the party, at the party’s main electoral rally on Wednesday night.

He particularly called for a vote to the party in the nine one-seat districts of Greece.

Addressing voters of all types, he said “color, religion, gender, origin, sexuality and everyone’s identification, what we voted for yesterday and the day before does not divide us – we are all fully against any kind of racism, against fascism, violence and oppression, and against capitalist barbarity.”

Koutsoubas said voters should not believe those who say their vote would be wasted if cast for KKE. “Every vote to KKE is added to its national percentage and sends more communists, fighters, to Parliament, nationally. The votes that are wasted are those to New Democracy, SYRIZA, and PASOK that ruled, and their various auxiliaries, like MeRA25 and Greek Solution, who were coalition members and brought us to this state,” he said.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

