Kotsiras: Strengthening Relations with the Diaspora

ATHENS – “Meeting its commitment to strengthen the voice of Greeks abroad, the New Democracy government has opened the way for their participation in public life in the most practical way, lifting the restrictions to exercising their right to vote,” Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgos Kotsiras stated in an article in the newspaper “Apogevmatini” on Monday and added: “This initiative is only the beginning of broader policies.”

As he pointed out, Greece is fortunate in having a large and active diaspora. “The expatriate Greeks are active and distinguish themselves in many fields, while preserving and promoting our language, traditions and cultural heritage,” he noted, adding: “We should not forget, after all, that we share the same principles and values, inextricably linked with Hellenism: democracy, the protection of human rights, respect for International Law, the need for the peaceful resolution of disputes”.

“The metropolis-diaspora relationship is and must be two-way. In this context, the Foreign Ministry, in full compliance with the relevant constitutional mandate, is proceeding with the preparation of a horizontal strategy for the Greeks of the diaspora with a three-year horizon,” he said.