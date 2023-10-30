x

October 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

General News

Kotsiras: Strengthening Relations with the Diaspora

October 30, 2023
By Athens News Agency
KOTSHRAS-scaled
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Giorgos Kotsiras. (Photo: Press and Information Office, file)

ATHENS – “Meeting its commitment to strengthen the voice of Greeks abroad, the New Democracy government has opened the way for their participation in public life in the most practical way, lifting the restrictions to exercising their right to vote,” Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgos Kotsiras stated in an article in the newspaper “Apogevmatini” on Monday and added: “This initiative is only the beginning of broader policies.”

As he pointed out, Greece is fortunate in having a large and active diaspora. “The expatriate Greeks are active and distinguish themselves in many fields, while preserving and promoting our language, traditions and cultural heritage,” he noted, adding: “We should not forget, after all, that we share the same principles and values, inextricably linked with Hellenism: democracy, the protection of human rights, respect for International Law, the need for the peaceful resolution of disputes”.

“The metropolis-diaspora relationship is and must be two-way. In this context, the Foreign Ministry, in full compliance with the relevant constitutional mandate, is proceeding with the preparation of a horizontal strategy for the Greeks of the diaspora with a three-year horizon,” he said.

RELATED

Events
The Boston Community Celebrated the 83rd Anniversary of October 28th (Photos)

BOSTON – Everyone, young and old, from the Community of Boston and New England in general, celebrated the Greek national holiday of October 28th with passion and enthusiasm.

Events
The Staten Island Community Celebrated October 28th
Events
The Hellenic Classical Charter School – Staten Island Celebrated the Anniversary of ‘OXI’ Day

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.