July 1, 2024

Kosterina Products Now Available at Hellenic Aesthetic

July 1, 2024
By TNH Staff
Kosterina vinegar
Kosterina crushed tangerine vinegar adds a refreshing zing to salads. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Aesthetic

NEW YORK – Premium Greek extra virgin olive oil, vinegars, and olives from Kosterina are now available at Hellenic Aesthetic in store and online. Enjoy the taste of Greece with flavorful Kosterina products including the brand’s original extra virgin olive oil, crushed tangerine vinegar, and spicy Kalamata olives. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/5P639.

About Kosterina

The mission of Kosterina is to help people lead a longer, more delicious life. The brand’s ethos was inspired by the Blue Zones— the areas of the world that have higher than average population of people who live to 100. The Kosterina product lineup currently includes their signature high-antioxidant extra virgin olive oil, authentic vinegars, and olives among many other products.

For more information, please visit www.kosterina.com.

Kosterina extra virgin olive oil. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Aesthetic
Kosterina olives and olive oil are now available at Hellenic Aesthetic. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Aesthetic

General News
SNF Extends Support for the Greek National Opera with an €11 Million Grant

ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.

Events
Pan-Rhodian Society of New York Hosted Its Summer Networking Event
Associations
George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 Welcomes D6 Governor & Past Supreme Pres.

ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation's support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization's artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

PARIS (AP) — France's National Rally surged into the lead in the first round of legislative elections, according to results released early Monday, bringing the far-right party to the brink of power and dealing a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists in an election that could set the country, and Europe, on a starkly different course.

