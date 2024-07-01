Kosterina Products Now Available at Hellenic Aesthetic

General News

NEW YORK – Premium Greek extra virgin olive oil, vinegars, and olives from Kosterina are now available at Hellenic Aesthetic in store and online. Enjoy the taste of Greece with flavorful Kosterina products including the brand’s original extra virgin olive oil, crushed tangerine vinegar, and spicy Kalamata olives. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/5P639.

About Kosterina

The mission of Kosterina is to help people lead a longer, more delicious life. The brand’s ethos was inspired by the Blue Zones— the areas of the world that have higher than average population of people who live to 100. The Kosterina product lineup currently includes their signature high-antioxidant extra virgin olive oil, authentic vinegars, and olives among many other products.

For more information, please visit www.kosterina.com.