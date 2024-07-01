Kosterina Products Now Available at Hellenic Aesthetic

Kosterina crushed tangerine vinegar adds a refreshing zing to salads. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic Aesthetic
NEW YORK – Premium Greek extra virgin olive oil, vinegars, and olives from Kosterina are now available at Hellenic Aesthetic in store and online. Enjoy the taste of Greece with flavorful Kosterina products including the brand’s original extra virgin olive oil, crushed tangerine vinegar, and spicy Kalamata olives. More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/5P639.
About Kosterina
The mission of Kosterina is to help people lead a longer, more delicious life. The brand’s ethos was inspired by the Blue Zones— the areas of the world that have higher than average population of people who live to 100. The Kosterina product lineup currently includes their signature high-antioxidant extra virgin olive oil, authentic vinegars, and olives among many other products.
ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.
ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.
ATHENS - At a press conference organized by the Greek National Opera (GNO) at the Stavros Niarchos Hall on Monday, July 1, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos announced an extension of the Foundation’s support for the GNO with a two-year, €11 million grant aiming to further support the organization’s artistic outreach in Greece and abroad.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.
PARIS (AP) — France's National Rally surged into the lead in the first round of legislative elections, according to results released early Monday, bringing the far-right party to the brink of power and dealing a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrists in an election that could set the country, and Europe, on a starkly different course.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In