Kostas Antetokounmpo expected to play against Estonia

SPORTS

The Greek national team is expected to have Kostas Antetokounmpo available for the first time in the Eurobasket against Estonia. Photo: Eurokinissi.

Kostas Antetokounmpo participated in today’s optional practice of the Greek national team, and he is expected to play tomorrow against Estonia, in the group phase finale.

Greece will have for the first time this summer both centers available, as Giorgos Papagiannis is also fit to play.

With Greece, however, already having secured the top of the Group C standings, it’s also expected that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be rested before the trip to Berlin and to the knockout games.

Source: eurohoops.net