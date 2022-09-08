x

September 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

SPORTS

Kostas Antetokounmpo expected to play against Estonia

September 7, 2022
Kostas Antetokounmpo
The Greek national team is expected to have Kostas Antetokounmpo available for the first time in the Eurobasket against Estonia. Photo: Eurokinissi.

Kostas Antetokounmpo participated in today’s optional practice of the Greek national team, and he is expected to play tomorrow against Estonia, in the group phase finale.

Greece will have for the first time this summer both centers available, as Giorgos Papagiannis is also fit to play.

With Greece, however, already having secured the top of the Group C standings, it’s also expected that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be rested before the trip to Berlin and to the knockout games.

Source: eurohoops.net

RELATED

SPORTS
Luka goes wild, scores 47 to lead Slovenia past France

Luka Doncic was asked Tuesday about whether he or Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo had the better chance of setting a EuroBasket scoring record.

SPORTS
Appreciation: Sue Bird gives basketball lasting assist
SPORTS
Panagiotis Giannakis labels Giannis as the best Greek player ever

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Canada Police Hunt Remaining Suspect in Stabbing Attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings