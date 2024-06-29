Kosmos Shares a Recipe with TNH for Papoutsakia

Food

July is National Eggplant Month and to honor the humble eggplant which is a key ingredient in many classic Greek dishes, Kosmos, an intimate, modern Greek restaurant located at 944 Main Street in Walpole, MA, shared their recipe for ‘papoutsakia’ with The National Herald.

Kosmos, helmed by Executive Chef Angelos Petropulos and inspired by family recipes, features an ever-evolving menu along with sophisticated cocktails infused with unique

Greek ingredients, a comprehensive Greek wine, beer and spirits list, and traditional Greek desserts. Brothers Angelos and Stavros Petropulos’ latest endeavor, Kosmos offers a whimsical ambiance, adorned with Hellenic elements and decor, a 70-seat main dining room and a 40-seat seasonal outdoor patio. More information is available by phone: 508-921-3086 and online: https://kosmoswma.com.

Papoutsakia, the whimsically named ‘little shoes’ due to their shoe-like shape, are a delicious Greek favorite that is new to Kosmos’ menu this spring and summer. Start by halving eggplants and hollowing them out to form boats. The filling in this version is a savory blend of ground beef sautéed with onions, the scooped-out eggplant, tomatoes, and enlivened with a dash of cinnamon and oregano for that warm, aromatic depth. Each eggplant ‘shoe’ is generously stuffed, then smothered in a creamy béchamel sauce enriched with nutmeg and Kasseri cheese. Baked until the sauce is beautifully golden and bubbly, this dish not only captivates with its charming appearance but also with a fusion of flavors that are a testament to Greek culinary artistry.

Papoutsakia

4 medium eggplant

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

500g (1 pound) ground beef or lamb

1 can (400g) diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grated cheese, kefalotyri or kasseri

For the béchamel sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

A pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

To prepare the eggplant, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise and scoop out the flesh, leaving a 1/2-inch thick shell. Reserve the flesh. Place the eggplant shells on a baking sheet, brush with olive oil, and bake for about 20 minutes until they are soft but still holding their shape.

To prepare the filling, while the eggplant shells are baking, chop the reserved eggplant flesh into small pieces. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté until soft and translucent. Add the ground beef (or lamb, if preferred) and cook until browned, breaking it up with a spoon. Stir in the chopped eggplant flesh, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano. Season with salt and pepper. Let the mixture simmer for about 15 minutes until it thickens.

To make the béchamel sauce, in a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute, stirring constantly. Gradually add the milk, whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Cook until the sauce thickens, then season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper.

To assemble the papoutsakia, remove the baked eggplant shells from the oven, place in a large baking dish or pan, and fill them with the meat mixture. Pour the béchamel sauce over the top of the filled eggplants and sprinkle with grated cheese.

Return the stuffed eggplant to the preheated oven and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and bubbly. Allow the papoutsakia to cool slightly before serving. Enjoy them warm.