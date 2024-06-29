Kosmos Shares a Recipe with TNH for Papoutsakia

July is National Eggplant Month and to honor the humble eggplant which is a key ingredient in many classic Greek dishes, Kosmos, an intimate, modern Greek restaurant located at 944 Main Street in Walpole, MA, shared their recipe for ‘papoutsakia’ with The National Herald.
Kosmos, helmed by Executive Chef Angelos Petropulos and inspired by family recipes, features an ever-evolving menu along with sophisticated cocktails infused with unique
Greek ingredients, a comprehensive Greek wine, beer and spirits list, and traditional Greek desserts. Brothers Angelos and Stavros Petropulos’ latest endeavor, Kosmos offers a whimsical ambiance, adorned with Hellenic elements and decor, a 70-seat main dining room and a 40-seat seasonal outdoor patio. More information is available by phone: 508-921-3086 and online: https://kosmoswma.com.
Papoutsakia, the whimsically named ‘little shoes’ due to their shoe-like shape, are a delicious Greek favorite that is new to Kosmos’ menu this spring and summer. Start by halving eggplants and hollowing them out to form boats. The filling in this version is a savory blend of ground beef sautéed with onions, the scooped-out eggplant, tomatoes, and enlivened with a dash of cinnamon and oregano for that warm, aromatic depth. Each eggplant ‘shoe’ is generously stuffed, then smothered in a creamy béchamel sauce enriched with nutmeg and Kasseri cheese. Baked until the sauce is beautifully golden and bubbly, this dish not only captivates with its charming appearance but also with a fusion of flavors that are a testament to Greek culinary artistry.
Papoutsakia
4 medium eggplant
2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
500g (1 pound) ground beef or lamb
1 can (400g) diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 teaspoon dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup grated cheese, kefalotyri or kasseri
For the béchamel sauce:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
A pinch of nutmeg
Salt and pepper to taste
To prepare the eggplant, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise and scoop out the flesh, leaving a 1/2-inch thick shell. Reserve the flesh. Place the eggplant shells on a baking sheet, brush with olive oil, and bake for about 20 minutes until they are soft but still holding their shape.
To prepare the filling, while the eggplant shells are baking, chop the reserved eggplant flesh into small pieces. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté until soft and translucent. Add the ground beef (or lamb, if preferred) and cook until browned, breaking it up with a spoon. Stir in the chopped eggplant flesh, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano. Season with salt and pepper. Let the mixture simmer for about 15 minutes until it thickens.
To make the béchamel sauce, in a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute, stirring constantly. Gradually add the milk, whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Cook until the sauce thickens, then season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper.
To assemble the papoutsakia, remove the baked eggplant shells from the oven, place in a large baking dish or pan, and fill them with the meat mixture. Pour the béchamel sauce over the top of the filled eggplants and sprinkle with grated cheese.
Return the stuffed eggplant to the preheated oven and bake for an additional 20-25 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and bubbly. Allow the papoutsakia to cool slightly before serving. Enjoy them warm.
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.
Jews in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan in southern Russia say they are determined to regroup and rebuild following a deadly attack by Islamic militants on Christian and Jewish houses of worship in two cities last weekend.
Two white autoworkers bludgeoned 27-year-old Chinese American Vincent Chin to death with a baseball bat during his bachelor party in Detroit in 1982, but his loved ones' cries for justice fell on deaf ears.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden worked forcefully Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In