May 2, 2024

Kosmos Offers Greek Easter Specials on May 5 in Walpole, MA

May 2, 2024
By The National Herald
Kosmos menu items
Kosmos - a whimsical modern Greek restaurant in Walpole, MA, will be offering Greek specials for Greek Easter (Pascha) on Sunday, May 5. Photo: Jacquelina Paiva Photography

WALPOLE, MA – Kosmos – a whimsical modern Greek restaurant in Walpole, MA adorned with Hellenic elements and decor, which offers an ever-evolving menu helmed by Executive Chef Angelos Petropulos – will be offering Greek specials for Greek Easter (Pascha) on Sunday, May 5, 12-9 PM. Reservations can be made on OpenTable here: https://shorturl.at/jrCN0.

Greek Easter specials, which are meat and dairy-focused, will include Kimadopita – flaky phyllo pie filled with spiced meat, aromatic leeks, and kasseri cheese; Lamb Shoulder Riganato – slow roasted lamb, lemon potatoes, and tzatziki sauce; and Tsoureki – sliced chocolate sweet bread, cheesecake filling, and whipped cream.

All guests are also welcome to enjoy an array of other Kosmos dishes that embody the taste of Greece such as Kotopoulo Chicken Chops, served with chimichurri, avocado tzatziki; Kontosouvli Large Pork Skewer with tzatziki, pita bread, and Greek fries; Lavraki Pan-Seared Branzino with chickpea revithada, pistachio skordalia, and broccolini; Greek ingredient-infused cocktails such as the Greek Fashion with Metaxa, orange, chocolate bitters, and Karpouzi Gin with Aperol, watermelon, lime; and reimagined Greek desserts like Bougatsa made with traditional crispy phyllo dough and semolina custard and served with merenda chocolate sauce, and Saragli, rolled baklava served with olive oil ice cream and sea salt.

Kosmos also offers a few larger-plated, shareable dishes which include Poikilia Kreaton, a selection of grilled meats, kontosouvli, lamb chops, grilled chicken, loukaniko served with fries, pita bread, tzatziki, and whipped feta giouvetsi, or the Thalassinon with mussels, calamari, shrimp, lobster, orzo pasta, tomato broth, and mizithra cheese.

More information is available by phone: 508-921-3086 and online:

www.kosmoswma.com.

