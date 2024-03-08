Kosmos, an Intimate, Modern Greek Restaurant in Walpole, MA

General News

WALPOLE, MA – Kosmos is an intimate, modern Greek restaurant in Walpole, MA, offering an ever-evolving menu helmed by Executive Chef Angelos Petropulos and inspired by family recipes, sophisticated cocktails infused with unique Greek ingredients, a comprehensive Greek wine, beer and spirits list, and traditional Greek desserts. Angelos and Stavros Petropulos’ latest endeavor, Kosmos offers a whimsical ambiance, adorned with Hellenic elements and decor, and accommodates a 70-seat main dining room and a 40-seat seasonal outdoor patio which is surrounded by a colorful wooden fence and charming string lights and vibrant umbrellas.

By late March, Kosmos will unveil a new menu for spring. Highlights will include a secret menu item (Pistachio + Baklava Elixir), which will only be available via word of mouth, as well as ‘Ksifias’ Fricassee (Pan-Seared Swordfish over a Corn Risotto, Spinach, Creamy Egg and Lemon Sauce) and more.

Extended Hours of Operation: In April, Kosmos will be launching a Saturday/Sunday lunch, in addition to Tuesday dinner, making it open six days a week.

Unique Brunch Experiences: A unique brunch menu is offered on Sundays from 10 AM-3 PM with highlights including Spanakopita Benedict, Greek Yogurt Pancakes, Tsoureki French Toast, an ‘Opa!’ Tray and specialty cocktails such as the Kosmos Freddo.

Kosmos is family-owned and operated by brothers Angelos and Stavros Petropulos, who were born in the Greater Boston area, but moved to Greece at a very young age.

Bringing over 15 years of restaurant industry experience, Angelos Petropulos is the Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Kosmos. Renowned for his fresh take on authentic Greek cuisine, Petropulos takes inspiration from family recipes, his travels to Greece, and his pulse on the ever-changing culinary scene of Boston.

In his current role as Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Kosmos, he is responsible for overseeing the menu creation at Kosmos and working with his staff to implement accordingly. Angelos works alongside his brother, Stavros Petropulos, who serves as the General Manager and Co-Owner of Kosmos.

Angelos was just four years old when the family moved to Greece. He was raised in Athens and it was there, at his family’s first waterfront restaurant in Varkiza, a suburb of Athens, that he discovered his love of Greek cuisine. He attended Culinary School at the Alpine Center in Athens and interned at a 5-star resort in Vouliagmeni, Astir Palace. Following the passing of his father and the financial crisis in Greece, his family decided to move back to Boston in 2013.

Upon returning to the States, his first position in the kitchen in Boston was at Hamersley’s Bistro in the South End where he was mentored by Chef Gordon Hamersley. Following Hamersley’s, he worked at the Jean-Georges at the W Boston where he broadened his banquet skills. After the W Boston, he served on the culinary team at Committee in the Seaport, saw it through its grand opening, and later was promoted to Sous Chef.

With his broad range of experiences and channeling his new skill sets, he sought to open his second family restaurant as a namesake to their father, Christopher’s Kitchen & Bar, in Woonsocket, RI in 2019. In 2022, while still operating Christopher’s, he then opened Kosmos where he presently serves as Executive Chef and Co-Owner.

Kosmos, 944 Main Street in Walpole, MA, is open Wednesday-Thursday 4-10 PM, Friday-Saturday 4-11 PM, and Sunday 10 AM-3 PM (Brunch), 4-10 PM.

More information is available by phone: 508-921-3086 and online: www.kosmoswma.com.

