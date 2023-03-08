KORRES Celebrating International Women’s Day with Women We Love

Society

ATHENS – Greek skincare brand KORRES is celebrating women today and every day by spotlighting six of their favorite women, alongside their favorite Greek natural beauty remedies. For a limited time only, buy one, get one free, from their six favorite KORRES products – one for you and one for a woman in your life.

Lena Korres, chemical engineer, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of KORRES, shared her favorite, Black Pine Plump-Up Sleeping Facial.

She said: “All my friends know I am obsessed with Black Pine! In the winter time my skin saver is the Black Pine Plump-Up Sleeping Facial. A good sleeping facial means you are waking up to baby soft and plumped skin. It magically takes away all the dehydration and tiredness. Make no mistake, it is not a night cream! It is like wearing a mask for eight hours that constantly feeds the skin with good ingredients. Also love the scent – it is so elegant!”

More information is available online: https://www.korres.com/.

The buy one, get one free International Women’s Day collection is only on korres.com. No code needed. Add Duo Bundle to cart, for the price of one. Promo eligible only on products found on https://www.korres.com/collections/international-womens-day.

Offer expires March 9, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET or until stock is no longer available.