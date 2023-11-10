ERT Pres. Konstantinos Zoulas to TNH: ERTFLIX Brings Us All Closer

Society

ATHENS – After 3,5 successful years, ERTFLIX, the digital platform of Greece’s state-owned ERT television network, goes international, traveling all over the world, being made available to Greeks everywhere – and not only Greeks – who watch the rich programming of ERT from every corner of the Earth.

Regarding this ambitious project of Greek public television and the opportunities it creates, the president of ERT, Konstantinos Zoulas, spoke with The National Herald.

The interview follows:

The National Herald: What were the reasons that led to the creation of ERTFLIX? Aren’t you afraid that the digital platform may become competitive with ERT?

Konstantinos Zoulas: On the contrary. I would say, in fact, the opposite is true, as ERTFLIX has come to strengthen the mission of ERT. To start from the beginning, it is important to emphasize that ERTFLIX was created exclusively by people from ERT, without any external assistance, a fact that we take pride in as a public television station – especially me personally, who happened to be the godfather of the platform.

I will never forget those first days of pandemic when ERTFLIX was born. With my colleagues, Yiannis Vougiouklakis, Elli Katalagarianou, Panos Rota, and the entire team, we had successive meetings in order to go on air. It was as if we had informally promised each other to do whatever we could as quickly as possible to offer on-demand ERT programs to citizens who were forced to be confined in their homes due to COVID. And as soon as we went on air, that’s when the messages started pouring in. People wrote to us about the series they had loved in the past and wanted to see again, about our Greek documentaries, our children’s shows, and our new series that they were discovering for the first time. And that’s how ERTFLIX became a meeting point, something like a point of contact that brings us all together, and we feel like a family.

To answer your question directly, ERTFLIX, which recently celebrated three-and-a-half years of existence, did nothing more than respond to the new international viewing trend that gives citizens the opportunity to watch the program they want not only at the time they desire but also from any device they choose. Therefore, ERTFLIX not only does not operate competitively with our television service, but I would say it complements it in the most modern way. And to be even clearer, I believe that [traditional] television will obviously not disappear, as everyone will always want to watch live broadcasts related to current events (news, talk shows, etc.) on a big screen, especially sports events. But for other television programs, especially fiction series and movies, in recent years, especially with the pandemic, when everyone discovered internet platforms, there has been a significant change. More and more people want to watch the programs of their choice, at the time they desire, and mainly from the device they choose.

TNH: What is the footprint of ERTFLIX, and when you say that the audience can watch their favorite programs from any device they want, what do you mean?

KZ: I mean that with ERTFLIX, one can access it in 11 different ways, depending on the device they have (cell phone, tablet, computer, app on TVs, etc.). To give you an idea of the success of ERTFLIX, whose trajectory is consistently upward, this past October ERTFLIX broke every previous record for visits, receiving more than 12 million in just one month. This number corresponds to over 400,000 views every day, with 30% of fiction series views from ERT now coming from mobile phones and an additional 28% from desktops and tablets. This indicates the changes that have occurred in viewing habits. I would also like to add that ERT’s platform, like other platforms, shows a significant increase in visits on days when people have more free time. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, there is a 25% increase, confirming that viewers now schedule their own appointments with their favorite programs at the time they desire, not necessarily when they are broadcast on television.

TNH: Do these changes in viewing habits lead to different plans regarding the digital platform?

KZ: Certainly. It no longer makes sense, for example, for a major foreign fiction series to make their entry in prime time on traditional television because it is certain that no one will be able to watch all the episodes at the time the channel has chosen. This is why we have set a new strategy where Greek fiction series, especially those with limited episodes, are broadcast first on ERTFLIX and then on traditional television. We did this for the first time with ‘Το βραχιόλι της φωτιάς’ (The Fire Bracelet) which aired for a few days on ERTFLIX and then on regular television, something that had never happened in Greece before. The project was a huge success, with over 2.6 million views so far, and now we are repeating it with ’Έρημη χώρα’ (The Wasteand) by the same director, George Gikapeppas. The series will be available on ERTFLIX on December 1st, and a year later, it will be broadcast on ERT1. In fact, for this reason, we decided that The Wasteland would be the first ERTFLIX-produced series.

THH: Now that ERTFLIX has become International… what programs will the Greek diaspora be able to watch?

KZ: Before I tell you what the international version of ERTFLIX offers, I would like to emphasize the importance we place on the relationship between public television and the Greek diaspora. And I don’t think there is a more suitable way to offer ERT programs to Greeks abroad than making them available on the platform for them to watch and listen to whenever they wish. This is the goal of ERTFLIX International, whose content will be constantly enriched and available anytime (On Demand), 24/7, with selected programs broadcast with both Greek and English subtitles. Users of the platform will be able to watch their favorite fiction series from ERT, our informative and entertaining shows, as well as old and modern Greek short and feature films, documentaries, and selections from ERT’s unique Archive. News bulletins from ERTNEWS, the new 24-hour news channel of public television, and sports broadcasts with matches from all sports and major sporting events will also have a special place on our new platform. For those who love radio, ‘Voice of Greece’, ERT’s global radio service, is also integrated into the new platform of public television. For all this, a simple registration on the ERTFLIX app is enough, which one can easily download to any device – or simply visit ertflix.com.

TNH: So, we are talking about an additional bridge to the homeland for the Greek diaspora.

KZ: Exactly! ‘ERTFLIX: Bringing you closer to home’ is the motto of the relevant advertisement in English, and that’s exactly what we aim for. Greeks all over the world should know that they can learn in real-time what is happening in their country and be entertained without any restrictions or conditions.

TNH: What is the goal for the international version of ERTFLIX?

KZ: To embrace the Greek diaspora and become a new and modern connecting link to our homeland. Our goal is not only for Greeks abroad to view the existing content but also for our compatriots, who create in their countries, to communicate their work through the platform. In this context, we plan to dedicate segments to Greek creators living outside our country, as well as shows that will present their work. We are also participating in a project to create a digital museum with stories of Greek immigrants in Australia, which is intended to be presented on ERTFLIX, along with many other similar initiatives. As you know, our Greeks made a difference wherever they went. ERT will highlight their achievements.