May 29, 2023

Konstantinos Tasoulas Re-elected as Parliament President with Cross-party Support

May 29, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361701] ΨΗΦΟΦΟΡΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΚΛΟΓΗ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΕΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Konstantinos Tasoulas re-elected as Parliament President with cross-party support on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The previous president of the Hellenic Parliament, Konstantinos Tasoulas, was on Monday re-elected to the position in the parliament formed after the May 21 elections. He was re-elected with the support of all parliamentary parties except the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), whose MPs abstained.

Tasoulas was received 270 ‘yeas’ in a roll-call vote with the participation of 296 MPs. Two deputies were absent, while two had not yet been sworn in as they were absent abroad.

The leader of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras, SYRIZA MP Olga Gerovasili and two more MPs were absent but had sent a postal votes supporting Tasoulas.

In statements after his re-election, Tasoulas commented that this Parliament will be fleeting but this in no way detracted from its significance, while adding that this was demanded by the highest institutional fundamental principles and priorities that are conquests of democratic government. He concluded by promising to prepare for the next Parliament that will be formed after the elections on June 25.

The parliament elected in the May 21 elections is scheduled to be dissolved by presidential decree on Monday afternoon, as none of the top three parties were able to form a government, so that the pre-election period for repeat elections on June 25 can formally begin.

