Konstantinos Mavropanos Officially Joins Premier League Club West Ham

LONDON – Greek international center-back, Konstantinos Mavropanos, has officially transferred to Premier League’s West Ham United from Germany’s Bundesliga team, VfB Stuttgart. Renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reported the transfer deal was sealed for €20 million, with an additional €5 million in various add-ons on a 5-year deal. West Ham celebrated the acquisition by releasing a tribute video for Mavropanos on social media.

A familiar city, a famous philosophy, a new legacy ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/vX5PrpOdkj — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 22, 2023

Born in Athens and having represented his nation 19 times, Mavropanos ,25, stands out at 6’4. He’s a proactive defender, always eager to be on the offensive. Now, he’s keen to showcase his skills in east London.

Sharing his enthusiasm, the new #15 remarked, “Joining West Ham United and returning to the Premier League fills me with joy. My debut in this league was with Arsenal in 2018.” He further added, “After the team’s remarkable Conference League victory last season, it’s a thrilling phase to be a part of the club. I assure the supporters that I’ll pour my heart out for the team and honor the jersey.” The, full, official, statement by West Ham United on Konstantinos Mavropanos’ transfer can be read here.