July 3, 2023

Koinos Logos Wraps up Run at HCC in Astoria, Heading to Maliotis Center July 7

July 3, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Koinos Logos HCC IMG_5080
A scene from the emotionally-charged play «Κοινός Λόγος» ‘Koinόs Lόgos’, written by Ellie Papadimitriou and directed by Angeliki Girginoudi, presented by the Athens College High School Drama Club at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria July 1-2. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The emotionally-charged play «Κοινός Λόγος» ‘Koinόs Lόgos’, written by Ellie Papadimitriou and directed by Angeliki Girginoudi, wrapped up its run at the Thespis Theater of the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria on July 2. Held under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, the play was presented by the talented Athens College High School Drama Club July 1-2 in Astoria and will next head to the Maliotis Cultural Center in Boston for a performance on Friday, July 7, 7 PM.

Fr. Gregory Stamkopoulos, who organized the performances in New York and Boston with Presvytera Chrysoula Kourkounti, gave the welcoming remarks at the July 2 performance, noting that the play tells the story of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, the traumatic persecution of the Greeks of Asia Minor, and their relocation to Greece.

He then invited His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to share his greetings. “It is a great joy and honor for the Hellenic Cultural Center of the Archdiocese to host an event by the top school in Greece and Athens College is the best and most successful,” His Eminence said, adding that many of the refugees of the Asia Minor Catastrophe “immigrated to the United States, the largest group to Greece, and other countries in Europe or elsewhere in the Diaspora to survive, and Hellenism, once again, was able to transform a Catastrophe, literally, in our history, into opportunity and promulgated not only our Hellenic culture, our language, but also our Orthodox faith to all the world.”

Members of the cast and crew of the play «Κοινός Λόγος» ‘Koinόs Lόgos’ posed for a commemorative photo with director Angeliki Girginoudi, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, and Athens College President Professor Costas Synolakis at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria July 2. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

“These people who fled orphaned, damaged, literally devastated families, economically, psychologically devastated, found the strength in their soul, this boundless strength of the Hellenic soul to convert this misfortune into creativity and culture, the result is here in the United States, it’s us, and we thank Athens College for reminding us of the strength of the national soul and reminding us how we started, what we went through, but also what we can do even in the worst catastrophe that could befall us,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said. He then thanked the President of Athens College, Professor Costas Synolakis, for presenting the play, Fr. Stamkopoulos, and all the organizers and supporters.

The emotionally-charged play «Κοινός Λόγος» ‘Koinόs Lόgos’, written by Ellie Papadimitriou and directed by Angeliki Girginoudi, was presented by the Athens College High School Drama Club at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria July 1-2. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Athens College President Synolakis then offered his greetings and shared a brief history of the school, noting that it was founded in 1925 with the vision of Emmanuel Benakis and Eleftherios Venizelos after the Asia Minor Catastrophe for a school that would utilize American educational ideas in Greece and indeed Athens College would not exist if not for the Catastrophe. He pointed out that many things emerged from the ashes and the silver-lining included the establishment of Athens College. Synolakis also noted that the school is a nonprofit organization and with the upcoming centennial of the school in 2025, there are plans for performances to return next year to New York and Boston. He mentioned how the Athens College High School Drama Club was founded by Karolos Koun who taught at the school before he went on to become a renowned theater director. Synolakis also shared how proud everyone at the school is of the Drama Club, what a special program it is, and pointed out that many in the cast were studying for the college entrance exams while also rehearsing the show and preparing for their trip to the U.S.

The cast members- Margarita Chouta, Apollonia Mitropapa (Class of ’22), Marsa Nomikou, Daphne Papapoliti, Nikolis Sotiriadis, Ino Tegou-Georgakopoulou, Katia Triantafyllou, and Danai Tsantila- performed remarkably well in this physically and emotionally demanding play which included several songs and dancing that highlighted the plight of the Greeks of Asia Minor. The dynamic staging, the use of props and rhythmic movement, as well as the skillful lighting design combined to create a remarkable theatrical experience. The audience members gave a standing ovation following the performance on July 2 and their extended applause brought the cast members back to the stage for a curtain call along with members of the production team.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros congratulated the director Angeliki Girginoudi following the performance of Koinos Logos at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria on July 2 with Athens College President Professor Costas Synolakis, Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou, Consul General of Greece Dinos Konstantinou, and Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, at right, also shown. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

Among those present were Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou, George Kitsios, Dinos Rallis, and Theodore Pavlakos.

Admission to the play was free, however, contributions of any size and amount in support of Athens College and its Scholarship Program are welcome.

To contribute, please click on the following link: https://athenscollege.org/support/giving-2-2/.

RSVP by phone for the July 7 performance: 781-492-3746.

A video clip is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6crhb_bY748.

