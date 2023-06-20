Koinos Logos at the Hellenic Cultural Center July 1-2, Maliotis Center July 7

United States

Koinos Logos, by Ellie Papadimitriou and directed by Aggeliki Girginoudi, will be performed on July 1-2 at the Thespis Theater of the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria, NY, and at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Brookline, MA, July 7. (Photo: Courtesy of Athens College)

ATHENS – Under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, the President of Athens College Professor Costas Synolakis, the Administration and the Athens College High School Drama Club invite everyone the performance of the theatrical play «Κοινός Λόγος» ‘Koinόs Lόgos’, by Ellie Papadimitriou and directed by Aggeliki Girginoudi, on July 1-2 at the Thespis Theater of the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria, and at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Boston July 7, 7 PM.

The play refers to the Asia Minor Catastrophe, the traumatic persecution of the Greeks of Asia Minor, and their relocation to Greece.

Admission is free, however, contributions of any size and amount in support of Athens College and its Scholarship Program are welcome.

To contribute, please click on the following link: https://athenscollege.org/support/giving-2-2/.

Athens College belongs to the Hellenic-American Educational Foundation, a non-profit organization, and was founded in 1925 by Greeks and American philhellenes. Currently Pre K-12, it has 4,660 students on two campuses. Athens College’s mission is to contribute to society as a beacon for education, developing responsible global citizens and future leaders – inspired by Hellenic heritage and both American and European liberal values.

RSVP by phone for the July 1-2 performances: 718-626-5111 and for the July 7 performance: 781-492-3746.

A video clip is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6crhb_bY748.