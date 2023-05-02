x

May 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Knowing Two Languages Protects against Dementia

May 2, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
7.Περήφανα-Ελληνόπουλα-τα-παιδιά-του-Στέφανος-και-Αρετή-Τσερπέλη-1568x844
(Photo: TNH, FILE)

It is said that one of the reasons why Greek-American parents refuse to teach their children Greek is their fear of the youngsters getting confused between the two languages. And since they are raising them in America and take it for granted that they will continue to live there, they prefer to speak only English to them.

This theory was more prevalent in the past. However, it is still followed nowadays, with negative results. And it has negative effects because it deprives children – especially those from immigrant families – of the opportunity to learn from an early age the language of their ancestors, which is also generally useful as it is the root of other languages and the sciences. It is understood that knowing Greek has boosted the SAT scores of many Greek-American children – so many scientific and technical words are based in the Greek language. And, furthermore, one never knows whether a child may one day need it because of technology in the increasingly interdependent world in which we live.

Recently, however, a wide-ranging study has been published that proves the claim: People who speak two languages daily when they are young have better memory later in life.

Specifically, according to a New York Times report, researchers in Germany who studied hundreds of elderly people found that “those who used two languages from an early age performed higher on tests of learning, memory, language and self-control than patients who spoke only one language.”

The study was published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging and adds further evidence to research that has been going on for two decades and suggests that “bilingualism protects against dementia and cognitive decline in older people.”

Professor Miguel Arce Renteria, a neuropsychologist at Columbia University, who was not involved with the research, said that, “this would line up with the existing literature.”
Esti Blanco-Elorrieta, a language researcher at Harvard University, said according to the Times, “I think the importance of being bilingual is being able to communicate with two cultures and two ways of seeing the world.”

However, there are also studies that do not find similar benefits from being bilingual. Nevertheless, I believe we should err on the side of ‘caution’ and promote bilingualism…

RELATED

Editorial
The Policy of Command and Control is Not Working for the Church

It is with deep sadness and concern that we follow the developments in the Community of St.

Editorial
Parade Yesterday, Parade Today, Parades in All Kinds of Weather
Columnists
Letter from Athens: A Plan for Real Overtourism in Greece Requires Imagination

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.