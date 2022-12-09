x

Knicks’ Toppin Out 2-Plus Weeks with Fracture in Right Leg

December 9, 2022
By Associated Press
Cavaliers Knicks Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, left, defends New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson)

NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg.

Toppin was hurt in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head.

The Knicks said Toppin would be evaluated again in two to three weeks.

Toppin was the 2019-20 national college player of the year at Dayton and slam dunk champion at last season’s All-Star weekend. He’s averaging 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that starting small forward RJ Barrett could get more time at the power forward spot if Toppin was sidelined.

 

Mitsotakis: Today’s Bill Comes to Define a New Field in Which Everyone Should Move

ATHENS - At the end of August 2022, I announced a legislative initative for the upgrading and modernisation of the protection, the operation of the security agencies and the operation of the communications and after the change in National Intelligence Service's (EYP) leadership and the establishment of double check to the legal intrusions," stated Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressing the parliament on Thursday during the debate on Justice Minstry's bill on the lifting of the communications confidentiality, cybersecurity and protection of the citizens' personal data.

