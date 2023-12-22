x

December 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 26ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

Klopp Likes that FIFA and UEFA ‘Get a Bit of a Shake’ from Super League Verdict

December 22, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer League Cup
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp sits on the bench prior to the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opposes the European Super League but said Friday he’s glad FIFA and UEFA “get a bit of a shake” from a court ruling that curbs their power.

The European Union’s top court ruled against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition.

The Premier League club issued a statement ahead of Klopp’s press conference to reiterate its position that it is not involved in the Super League and will continue playing in UEFA competitions.

“I agree 100% with that statement, but I like the verdict anyway — just like it that we finally get a little bit of understanding that FIFA and UEFA and other FAs or whatever cannot just do what they want,” Klopp said.

“In football we have to talk about a lot of stuff and if you are just doing those things they do like putting in competitions with more games and nobody has a real say in it… I like that they get a bit of a shake — OK, you cannot exactly do what you want,” he added. “But no, Super League, same opinion like I had before.”

Thursday’s ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union said soccer’s governing bodies UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a breakaway Super League.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been leading the fight to get the new competition off the ground.

RELATED

SPORTS
Reaction to Court Ruling FIFA, UEFA Unlawfully Blocked Super League

BRUSSELS (AP) — Reaction to the European Union’s top court ruling on Thursday that UEFA and FIFA unlawfully blocked plans for the breakaway Super League: “We have won the right to compete.

International
Barcelona Needs Late Goal to Beat Last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish League and End Winless Streak
SPORTS
Man City Fined $150K after Haaland and Teammates Show Dissent to Ref Sgainst Spurs

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

In democracies, as Konstantinos Mitsotakis stated, political issues are resolved only at the ballot box.

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opposes the European Super League but said Friday he’s glad FIFA and UEFA “get a bit of a shake” from a court ruling that curbs their power.

Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a new report by The Detroit News.

ATHENS — Authorities in southern Greece have rescued 81 people stranded on a ship south of the mainland, on a route frequently used to take migrants illegally to Italy, local officials said Friday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.