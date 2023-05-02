x

May 2, 2023

Klopp Explains His Anger and Emotion in Spat with Referees

May 2, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has blamed anger and emotion for his behavior following Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham.

The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp said after the game that he did not know what Tierney “has with us” and also raised issues with comments made by the referee toward him.

Klopp’s actions have been condemned by some and he tried to explain his behavior on Tuesday.

“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. It was out of emotion, out of anger in that moment,” Klopp said. “That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated.

“After the game I tried to calm down and didn’t properly. I said (in TV interviews): ‘What he (Tierney) said to me was not OK.’ I opened the box which I didn’t want to open. The rest was things I said about how I felt in that moment and Paul Tierney doing our games. I’m not a resentful person but these things which happen in the past happens, not intentionally but they are there.”

Klopp pulled up sharply after appearing to injure his hamstring as part of his celebrations at Anfield.

Tierney will not referee a game this weekend, but he is the fourth official for West Ham’s game against Manchester United on Sunday and the VAR official for Nottingham Forest’s match against Southampton a day later.

Shortly after the Liverpool game against Tottenham the Professional Game Match Officials Limited responded to Klopp’s comments, saying it strongly refuted “any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Fulham, Klopp said: “With all the things I maybe expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity, which if I am sitting here now calm, I don’t do. We have to wait to see what they come back with.”

___

