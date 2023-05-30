x

May 30, 2023

Kleoniki Demiri Impresses the Audience at Concert in Tirana, Albania

May 30, 2023
By The National Herald
Kleoniki Demiri in Tirana DSC_0790small
Kleoniki Demiri performing in Tirana, Albania, along with Marina Tsokani on piano, Demetris Koufogiorgos on bouzouki and mandolin, and Leuteris Grivas on accordion. Photo: Courtesy of Kleoniki Demiri

TIRANA – With the concert entitled Greek Composers Travel the World, Kleoniki Demiri opened the week of Greek Culture in Tirana, Albania, on May 23. The performance was attended by Ambassador of Greece in Tirana Konstantina Kamitsi, Albania’s Minister of Culture Elva Margariti, and many Greek music lovers.

The evening was emotionally charged with memories, as the singer impressed the audience with her performance of well-known songs, the staples of Greek music.

Demiri, accompanied by a three-member band of talented musicians, Marina Tsokani on piano, Demetris Koufogiorgos on bouzouki and mandolin, and Leuteris Grivas on accordion, shared the works of important Greek composers with Greece’s neighboring country, and received enthusiastic applause.

The audience including Ambassador of Greece in Tirana Konstantina Kamitsi and Albania’s Minister of Culture Elva Margariti, applauds the concert Greek Composers Travel the World with singer Kleoniki Demiri in Tirana on May 23. Photo: Courtesy of Kleoniki Demiri
Photo: Courtesy of Kleoniki Demiri

