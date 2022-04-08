x

April 8, 2022

KKE on Zelenskyy’s Address in Greek Parliament

April 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the screen, addresses the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – “The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) from the very beginning and in a crystal clear way was against the government and all other political parties’ efforts to equate solidarity with the Ukrainian people with support for the reactionary President Zelenskyy, who is responsible, along with Russia, for the unacceptable and condemnable invasion and the suffering of the Ukrainian people. This support, with the blessings of the EuroAtlantics, led to the disgrace of the NATO axis parties welcoming and applauding Zelenskyy and representatives of the nazi Azov battalion in parliament,” the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) said in an announcement on Friday.

The announcement referred to a speech via video-link given by Ukraine’s president, which included a segment in which a member of the Azov Battalion members addressed the parliament.

“The government and the other political parties that supported the choice of having Zelenskyy address the Greek parliament bear huge responsibility,” it added.

