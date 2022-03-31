KKE MPs Not to Participate in Parliamentary Session Addressed by Zelenskyy

Politics

ATHENS – Communist Party of Greece (KKE) MPs, in a letter to Parliament President Kostantinos Tasoulas on Thursday, made known their decision to not participate in the special plenary session of parliament that is to be addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In their letter, the KKE MPs underlined that “the condemnation of the unacceptable invasion and Russia’s imperialist war on Ukrainian territory, or our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, has nothing whatever to do with giving support to President Zelenskyy. This session has precisely these characteristics, as Zelenskyy is part of the problem and heads a reactionary government, which has aligned itself with the US-NATO-EU camp, which is responsible for both this war and the plight of the Ukrainian people.”