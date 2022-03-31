x

March 31, 2022

KKE MPs Not to Participate in Parliamentary Session Addressed by Zelenskyy

March 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Russia Ukraine War
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday night, March 30, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

ATHENS – Communist Party of Greece (KKE) MPs, in a letter to Parliament President Kostantinos Tasoulas on Thursday, made known their decision to not participate in the special plenary session of parliament that is to be addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In their letter, the KKE MPs underlined that “the condemnation of the unacceptable invasion and Russia’s imperialist war on Ukrainian territory, or our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, has nothing whatever to do with giving support to President Zelenskyy. This session has precisely these characteristics, as Zelenskyy is part of the problem and heads a reactionary government, which has aligned itself with the US-NATO-EU camp, which is responsible for both this war and the plight of the Ukrainian people.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

