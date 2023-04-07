x

April 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Kivotos Founder F. Antonios is Charged with Sexual Abuse of Minors

April 7, 2023
By Athens News Agency
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'
'Kivotos tou Kosmou'. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/TATIANA BOLARI)

ATHENS – The founder and former head of children’s charity organization ‘Kivotos tou Kosmou’, Father Antonios, was formally charged on Friday with the crime of sexual abuse of minors.

The criminal charges relate to actions that took place from September 2020 to January 2022, and include the cases of a young person, currently 19, who was a resident at a Kivotos facility in rural Greece and another resident boy, currently 15, who filed the initial charges.

Another seven former staff members – working at Athens, Volos, and Chios island facilities of the NGO – are being prosecuted for misdemeanors including physical abuse of children from April 2018 to August 2022, with the priest being legally considered the instigator.

The two case files, incolving crime charges and misdemeanor charges, will proceed separately. Fr Antonios is expected to be summoned for testimony before an investigating magistrate.

Investigations on the case began in November 2022, and all of the above were summoned to testify in December. Other investigations are also being carried out involving other Kivotos staff and children. They include an investigation into the finances of Kivotos, the priest, his wife, and another nine individuals, to determine whether there is liability for tax evasion and money laundering.

The founder of the NGO, which is overseen by an interim board, has denied all charges as lies and a setup.

RELATED

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis Interviewed by Young Podcaster Nefeli Meg

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was interviewed by video content creator and podcaster Nefeli Meg to promote participation in national elections among younger people.

Politics
Greek Health Minister Says Doctor Organ Selling Claims False
Society
Tourism Jobs Going Begging, Greece Recruiting 167,925 Foreigners

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.