x

November 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

SPORTS

Kings Stay Unbeaten in NBA In-Season Tournament by Topping Wolves 124-111

November 25, 2023
By Associated Press
Kings Timberwolves Basketball
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes up to shoot as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Troy Brown Jr. (23) follows during the second half of an NBA basketball In-Season Tournament game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 36 points and 12 assists, and the Sacramento Kings prevented the Minnesota Timberwolves from clinching a spot in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 124-111 victory Friday night.

The Kings improved to 3-0 in Group C in the Western Conference and can win it by beating Golden State in their final group game on Tuesday. The quarterfinals start Dec. 4.

“It’s always good to compete for something else,” said Harrison Barnes, who had 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter.

Malik Monk scored 17 points and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who bounced back strong from two straight losses at New Orleans. They held Minnesota to 15 third-quarter points on 5-for-20 shooting.

“We know that we can score with the best of ’em. That’s not going to surprise anybody in this league, but we know that if we want to be the best team that we can possibly be, we have to be better defensively,” Fox said.

Anthony Edwards scored 35 points on 17-for-18 free-throw shooting and Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who are 2-1 in the tournament. Their 11-3 start overall and 7-0 at home were the best in franchise history, and they took the court with the best record in the NBA. This was their first loss in eight home games.

“They came out, punched us in the mouth. It took us a while to respond,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “Both teams were up for it, you could see.”

The Kings led for all but 79 seconds of the first quarter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker swished a 3-pointer that brought the Wolves within 72-70 less than three minutes after halftime, but they didn’t get nearly enough deep shots to drop down the stretch.

“I keep telling our guys if we can lock in the way that we’re capable of defensively, we’re going to have a chance to be great,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

The Kings had the decided edge in points in the paint (58-42), on second chances (26-15) and off the bench (45-25). They shot a season-best 48.6% from 3-point range, hitting 17 of 35.

This fast-paced matchup between two on-the-rise clubs was Minnesota’s first home game in the soccer-style tournament, with a special sky blue court unveiled to look like the players were walking on water.

The Kings looked unsinkable at the beginning, with a surge of energy for the final stop on this six-game road trip. Entering the evening just 25th in the league in 3-point shooting (34.4%), they heated up in a hurry with a 7-for-9 start from deep. The Wolves brought the NBA’s second-best 3-point defense to boot, yielding to opponents at a 32.3% clip.

Fox, who was one of six Kings to make multiple 3s, pitched in a soaring left-handed slam off a crossover dribble in the paint that put them up 48-33. They built their biggest lead of the game (57-35) on a dunk by Monk that punctuated a 19-4 spurt to open the second quarter.

“In the second quarter we started to stay home more,” Edwards said. “We should’ve been doing it from the jump because the coaches had a great game plan.”

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Golden State Tuesday, their final group play game of the in-season tournament.

Timberwolves: Visit Memphis Sunday. They host Oklahoma City on Tuesday, their last scheduled game for the round-robin portion of the tournament.


By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Alexander-Arnold Earns Liverpool 1-1 Draw Against Man City. Haaland Sets Scoring Record

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an 80th-minute equalizer to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

SPORTS
Knicks Come from 21 Down to Beat Heat 100-98 and Stay Alive in the In-Season Tournament
SPORTS
Argentina and Brazil Charged by FIFA after Fan Violence Delays World Cup Qualifying Game at Maracana

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

In the US, Hmong ‘New Year’ Recalls Ancestral Spirits While Teaching Traditions to New Generations

ST. PAUL, Minn.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an 80th-minute equalizer to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Authorities on Friday identified those missing or killed in a southeast Alaska landslide this week as five family members and their neighbor, a commercial fisherman who made a longshot bid for the state's lone seat in the U.

ATHENS - Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) is partnering with Morgan Stanley for the first time to organize a Greek Investment Conference taking place in London on Monday and Tuesday (November 28-29) at the Morgan Stanley London Conference Center.

ATHENS - An emergency weather warning for the weekend was upgraded on Saturday noon from 'worsening weather' to 'dangerous weather phenomena', as the storm 'Bettina' is moving from the Adriatic Sea toward Greece, raising wind velocity to 9 and locally to 10 on the Beaufort scale, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.