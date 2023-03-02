x

King Charles I offers Condolences to Greek President Sakellaropoulou for Train Tragedy

March 2, 2023
By TNH Staff
Britain's then-Prince Charles delivers a speech during an official dinner at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Angelos Tzortzinis/Pool via AP)

LONDON –  In a show of support and solidarity, King Charles I of the United Kingdom has expressed his deepest condolences to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the people of Greece following the tragic train accident in Northern Greece that claimed the lives of 57 people, a number that may continue to rise as rescuers and medics comb the crash site.

The King, whose father, the late Prince Philip, was born in Greece, released a statement saying, “My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the dreadful accident involving two trains in Northern Greece and would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.”

He went on to express his fondness for Greece and its people, saying, “During our visits to Greece we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Greek people and our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy.”

The message from the British monarch comes as the Greek nation continues to mourn the loss of so many lives in what has been described as the country’s deadliest train accident ever.

