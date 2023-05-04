x

May 4, 2023

King Charles’ Greek Ties Chance for Return of the Stolen Parthenon Marbles

May 4, 2023
By The National Herald
The Parthenon Marbles, at the British Museum.
File - The Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Marcos Houzouris)

ATHENS – Well, here’s a different argument for the return to Greece of the stolen Parthenon Marbles held by the British Museum: send them back to honor the new King Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, who was born on Corfu.

Writing for the Bloomberg financial news agency, correspondent Rachel Sanderson suggested it could also be done in 2024 when Greece marks the 50th anniversary of the downfall of a military junta and return to democracy as well.

Citing the return from the Vatican of other artifacts on the order of Pope Francis, she wrote that, “It’s high time Britain followed the Argentine Pontiff’s example,” and send back the marbles held for 200 years.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/05/04/a-way-for-king-charles-to-honor-his-greek-father/c2b54dd2-ea33-11ed-869e-986dd5713bc8_story.html

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had been talking with the museum’s Chairman George Osborne about a plan to “reunify” if not an outright return of the marbles that would be only a loan before the idea stalled.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government won’t change a 1936 law forbidding the museum from sending back its holdings to countries from which they were stolen, including the marbles.

The Parthenon Project, led by former UK Culture Minister Ed Vaizey working with the British and Acropolis Museums said a solution could be for both sides simply not to talk about who owns them and then share them.

That would see the marbles sent to Greece on a rotating basis and Greece sending the museum other treasures to fill the space left empty in the British Museum and be held hostage to make sure the marbles loaned are returned.

The British insist that the marbles taken by Scottish diplomat Lord Elgin were legally obtained because he had permission from the ruling Ottoman Empire, which didn’t own them. Greece maintains they were stolen.

“But there is an opportunity here, and one where Pope Francis shows the way. Greece will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of democratic rule on July 24, 2024,” the correspondent wrote.

She said that to mark the date that “Britain should consider an unencumbered gift of the marbles to the people of Greece. An act of Parliament would be needed, but the person of King Charles III, who has often spoken of his proximity to Greece as the birthplace of his father, could be an apt emissary.”

That, she added, would create unique circumstances as a gift “would also cut the risk of it setting the precedent for an emptying of British museums, a deep-seated fear in the UK, where a growing reconsideration of the role of its empire is underway after generations of it being considered purely benevolent.”

The other benefit, the piece added is that, “For Britain it would provide an opportunity, to foster friendship in Greece, and by implication to start to mend a fracture with Europe too. Should Greece then decide on its own merits to send artworks for exchange to the British Museum, then all to the good.”

