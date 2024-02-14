King Charles Denies Owning Hotel in Cyprus’ Abandoned Varosha Resort

Politics

NICOSIA – Britain’s King Charles has denied reports the Royal Family owns a hotel in the abandoned Cyprus resort of Varosha that was claimed in stories that a group of billionaires want to turn it into the “Las Vegas of the Mediterranean.”

The seaside town on the northern third of the island occupied by Turkish-Cypriots since unlawful 1974 invasions has remained untouched for nearly half a century, its buildings and infrastructure deteriorating.

Hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who has rejected reunification with the Greek-Cypriot side and demanded recognition for the occupied territory, wants to develop the resort and properties, many owned by Greek-Cypriots.

The British newspaper The Express said that Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides wants an investigation into the plans to make the ghost town a worldwide attraction rivaling Las Vegas, complete with casinos.

The newspaper revealed the plan and said the Royal Household moved quickly to deny reports it owns a hotel in the abandoned area, the resort a hotspot for celebrities and the famous in the 1960’s and 70’s before the invasion.

The Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union complained about the opening of parts of Varosha and noted United Nations resolutions properties owned by Greek-Cypriots in 1974 belong to them or their families.

Tatar told the newspaper that it is believed that the King owns the Golden Sands Hotel in the resort, which opened a few weeks before the invasions and was so big that it had a mini railway inside to take guests to their rooms.

Varosha has been partly reopened to visitors and Greek-Cypriots have been encouraged to take back properties there with the UN also holding offices in the town, the move seen further hindering any idea of reunification.