Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in the Hamptons Vaccination Site

SOUTHAMPTON, NY – Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons, 111 St. Andrews Road in Southampton, is now a vaccination site operated in partnership with Stony Brook Southampton Hospital this January, the East Hampton Star (EHS) reported on December 30, noting that it replaces the Parrish Memorial Hall vaccination site near the hospital.”

Moderna shots and boosters will be available Tuesdays, 12 noon-6 PM, for ages 18 and up. Pfizer shots and boosters will be available on Thursdays, 12 noon- 6 PM, for the same age group, with boosters available for those 16 and up, EHS reported.

A hospital spokeswoman said that “the change was made in order to accommodate more vaccine appointments — up to 600 per day at the church, an increase from the 200 appointments available at the Parrish Hall each day,” EHS reported, adding that “it is also expected to ease the traffic for the drive-through test site at the hospital.”