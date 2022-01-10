x

January 10, 2022

Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in the Hamptons Vaccination Site

January 10, 2022
By The National Herald
A nurse prepares a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the national launch of the vaccination of hospital staff at the Etterbeek-Ixelles site of the Iris Sud Hospitals in Brussel's, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)
SOUTHAMPTON, NY – Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons, 111 St. Andrews Road in Southampton, is now a vaccination site operated in partnership with Stony Brook Southampton Hospital this January, the East Hampton Star (EHS) reported on December 30, noting that it replaces the Parrish Memorial Hall vaccination site near the hospital.”

Moderna shots and boosters will be available Tuesdays, 12 noon-6 PM, for ages 18 and up. Pfizer shots and boosters will be available on Thursdays, 12 noon- 6 PM, for the same age group, with boosters available for those 16 and up, EHS reported. 

A hospital spokeswoman said that “the change was made in order to accommodate more vaccine appointments — up to 600 per day at the church, an increase from the 200 appointments available at the Parrish Hall each day,” EHS reported, adding that “it is also expected to ease the traffic for the drive-through test site at the hospital.”

Appointments for vaccinations are required and can be made via the hospital’s online scheduling tool: https://bit.ly/3GaGXvO.

Feast of the Epiphany Celebrated in West Palm Beach, FL

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Several South Florida Greek Orthodox communities came together for the Epiphany celebration at Saint Catherine’s Greek Orthodox Church in West Palm Beach, FL alongside Bishop Sevastianos of Zelon on January 8.

William Spenser Bagdatopoulos: The Forgotten Greek-American Artist
It’s Greek to Them: Montgomery, Alabama’s Great Greek Eateries

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

