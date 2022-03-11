x

March 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Politics

Kim Seeks to Expand Launch Pad Amid Worry about ICBM Firing

March 11, 2022
By Associated Press
Kim Jong Un
In this undated photo provided by the North Korean government on Friday, March 11, 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his officials to expand a satellite launch facility to fire a variety of rockets, state media reported Friday, as the U.S. and South Korean militaries concluded the North is testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.

Experts earlier said North Korea could perform a satellite-carrying rocket launch soon in violation of U.N. resolutions after conducting a string of tests recently aimed at modernizing its missile arsenals and applying more pressure on the Biden administration amid stalled diplomacy. Such a rocket launch by North Korea would be its most significant provocation since late 2017 and a violation of its self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.

North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week in the country’s first weapons firings in about a month. North Korea later said it was testing cameras and other systems to be installed on a spy satellite but didn’t disclose what missiles or rockets it used.

After analyzing those launches, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said they’ve concluded the North’s two recent missile launches involved an ICBM system under development that the North first unveiled during a military parade in October 2020.

“The purpose of these tests, which did not demonstrate ICBM range, was likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Thursday.

Kirby said the U.S. military ordered “enhanced readiness” among its ballistic missile defense forces in the region and intensified surveillance activities off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast.

“The United States strongly condemns these launches, which are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, needlessly raise tensions and risk destabilizing the security situation in the region,” Kirby said.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Friday released a similar assessment and said North Korea must stop any act that raises tensions and causes security concerns in the region immediately.

A ministry statement said Seoul and Washington decided to release the information because they believe the international community must speak in one voice to oppose the North’s development of a further missile capability.

On Friday, the North’s Korean Central News Agency reported Kim inspected the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the northwest and ordered officials to “modernize it on an expansion basis so that various rockets could be launched to carry multi-purpose satellites.”

“He stressed that it is the noble duty of our party and space scientists and technicians in our era to turn the launching ground, associated with our state’s great dream and ambition for a space power, into an ultramodern advanced base,” KCNA said.

North Korea conducted two successful satellite launches from the Sohae facility in 2012 and 2016. It said they were Earth observation satellites developed under its peaceful space development program, but the U.N. bans a North Korean satellite launch because it could be a cover for testing missile technology.

Kim said earlier this week that North Korea needs reconnaissance satellites to monitor “the aggression troops of the U.S. imperialism and its vassal forces.”

But some experts question North Korea’s spy satellite capacity because it hasn’t released high-resolution imagery among recent photos said to be taken from space. They also say there is no evidence the two satellites launched in 2012 and 2016 ever transmitted images.

In 2017, North Korea carried out three ICBM launches that demonstrated a range that could include the U.S. mainland. Analysts say it lacks mastery of a few remaining technologies, such as a reentry vehicle, to have functioning ICBMs that can carry nuclear warheads.

In 2018, North Korea unilaterally suspended long-range and nuclear tests before it entered now-dormant denuclearization talks with the United States. The talks collapsed in 2019 due to disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North. Top Pyongyang officials recently hinted at lifting the 2018 weapons test moratorium.

Observers say North Korea could conduct a spy satellite launch or a ICBM test ahead of its major political anniversary in April — the 110th birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un.

 

RELATED

Politics
US, Allies to Revoke “Most Favored Nation” Status for Russia

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.

Politics
Senate Gives Final Approval to Ukraine Aid, Huge Budget Bill
Society
“Scum of the Earth”: Drug Victims Face Purdue Pharma Owners

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

DOP Hosts Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulos for International Women’s Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP), a preeminent international women’s organization, hosted Her Excellency Ambassador of Greece to the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings