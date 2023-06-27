x

June 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Society

Killing of 3 Relatives, Including Couple Marking 50th Wedding Anniversary, Rattles Boston Suburb

June 27, 2023
By Associated Press
Golden Anniversary Deaths
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton, Mass. A couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary were stabbed to death, along with another family member, in what law enforcement officials said was probably a random attack. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A suspect will be arraigned Tuesday in connection with a crime that has rattled a Boston suburb and a church community: the apparently random weekend killings of a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with the woman’s 97-year-old mother.

Jill D’Amore, 73, Bruno D’Amore, 74, were found dead in their home in Newton, along with Lucia Arpino, after the couple failed to show up for Sunday services at Our Lady Help of Christians Church.

Christopher Ferguson was arrested Monday; he also lives in Newton, but it appears he had no other connection to the victims, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ferguson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Rev. Dan Riley, of Our Lady Help of Christians, said they were “wonderful people, church-going, kind, hospitable, salt of the earth.” A message to parishioners said the three “lost their lives in a senseless act of violence.”

“Bruno was known for his big voice and his exuberant personality and as ‘head chef’, he proudly flipped the burgers at the parish picnic,” wrote Paul and Ginny Arpino, who were related to the victims, in the letter to the church community.

They said Jill D’Amore had taken on the ministry of beautifying the church’s environment.

“Without a single day of liturgical training she simply followed her heart, caring for the flowers and decorating for the liturgical seasons,” they wrote.

Until coronavirus pandemic, Lucia Arpino never missed morning Mass, they said.

“Lucia will be especially missed on the upcoming Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festa weekend as she faithfully walked in that procession through the streets of Nonantum well into her 90’s,” they wrote.

The preliminary investigation indicated the victims died of stab wounds and blunt force trauma, Ryan said. Investigators found signs of forced entry into the basement, and Ryan described a chaotic scene in which there were “obvious signs of struggle.” A crystal paperweight was covered in blood, and furniture was broken.

Ferguson is charged with killing Jill D’Amore after an autopsy revealed her death was a homicide. Ferguson also was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and burglary.

Additional charges are expected in the death Bruno D’Amore and Arpino after those autopsies are completed.

There was an attempted break-in about a half-mile (800 meters) from the victims’ home early Sunday, but it’s unclear if the two crimes were related, Ryan said.


By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press

RELATED

Society
Embattled Tennessee Bishop Resigns After Priest Complaints, Abuse-Related Lawsuits

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The bishop of Knoxville, Tennessee, resigned under pressure Tuesday following allegations he mishandled sex abuse allegations and several of his priests complained about his leadership and behavior, sparking a Vatican investigation.

Economy
US Consumer Confidence Jumps to Highest Level Since Early 2022
Society
Buffalo Shooting Survivor’s Mom Faces Former Mayoral Hopeful in Local NY Primaries

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.