May 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Politics

Kikilias Welcomes Return of Condor Airlines to Greek Market

May 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias welcomed the return to the Greek market of Condor Airlines, at a meeting he held in Athens on Tuesday with the latter’s head of strategic planning Paul Schwaiger.

Condor restarted its direct flights to Athens in mid-April, after a hiatus of over 25 years, and currently runs six flights per week between Athens, Dusseldorf, and Leipzig.

The company official briefed Kikilias that currently Condor flies to 17 Greek destinations from 8 German, Austrian, and Swiss airports.

“Today’s meeting is the culmination of very hard work and the right preparation to showcase new destinations year-round, through the extension of the tourism period, which this year especially began earlier than ever before,” the minister said. “Following the United States, Great Britain, and France, now it is Germany’s turn to confirm anew Greece’s dynamic abroad, the upgrading of the Greek brand name, and the consolidation of a relationship of trust we have been building all these months,” following over two years of the coronavirus pandemic, Kikilias said.

On his part, Schwaiger praised the Greek government’s strategy to promote the country’s tourism product as being very good.

© 2021 The National Herald

