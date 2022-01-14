Kikilias: Tourism Will Be the Spearhead of Greek Development

Politics

ATHENS – “Tourism will be once again the spearhead of the country’s development in 2022. Not only summer tourism, but tourism throughout the year”, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with SKAI TV on Friday.

Referring to the winter destinations, he stressed that occupancy rates exceeded 90 pct during the Christmas holidays.

Referring to the next day of Greek tourism, Kikilias pointed out that the ministry is aiming for a sustainable model and added: “The coronavirus has changed the way citizens travel. I think the issue now is the revenues and the quality of tourism even more than the quantity. In 2021 for the first time we exceeded 600 euros revenues per traveler, per visitor. And this is a sample of a sustainable tourism model that we want to implement and a framework such that in every region of the country we can upgrade the tourist product and increase revenues.”

“We want to support our destinations, to have high revenues for tourism that will be distributed to the Greek society and to protect the unique experience that the country offers,” Kikilias underlined.