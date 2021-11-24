x

November 24, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Economy

Kikilias: Tourism Ministry Launching Initiative to Support Digital Nomads

November 24, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – Greece is launching a new initiative to support ‘digital nomads’ by facilitating their working conditions, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced during the Next is Now conference, in an interview with the publisher and director of Real News, Nikos Hatzinikolaou.

“We are starting the implementation of an initiative in cooperation with the private sector, first with Wind, and I believe that it will be expanded. The companies will provide better internet connection packages,” the minister said and stressed that “the tourism ministry, on its part, undertakes the obligation to cooperate with the local government in order to facilitate the residence of the digital nomads in cooperation with accommodations and catering-sector businesses, so that people can organise their lives where they will live,” adding that this collaboration formed part of the ministry’s strategy for extending the tourist season.

“We are starting at a pilot level with Ermoupolis, Heraklion and Kalamata and it will soon be extended to all of Greece,” Kikilias said.

“The visitors who spent the winter on our islands or in other destinations and worked remotely through their computer were many and this is a global trend. Digital nomads are a piece of the pie we would like in the country. It mainly supports off-season tourism.”

“It is not the only initiative we undertake but I want to announce it today, as a proof of what a sustainable tourism model means. We use the new technologies and provide an opportunity to broaden the spectrum of the tourist product in a different way,” he added.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Exports of Clothing and Textiles Up 23.7% in Jan-Sept

ATHENS - Greek exports of clothing and textiles totaled 1.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Calls Once again for Parthenon Sculptures Return
Economy
OPAP Reports 97.3% Jump in Nine-Month Net Profits

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Default Category

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

Society

Video

Greek President Sakellaropoulou Welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Presidential Mansion

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings