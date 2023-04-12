x

April 12, 2023

Greek Tourism Minister Signs Joint Action Plan with US Ambassador Tsunis

April 12, 2023
By Athens News Agency
FthNIGLXgAEduGK
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias with the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis sign the Joint Action Plan.(Photo: Twitter/@USEmbassyAthens)

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Wednesday signed a Joint Action Plan in targeted areas of tourism with the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, following the recently signed Memorandum of Cooperation between the two countries.

The signing was held in a special event that took place at the National Gallery.

Confirming the excellent climate that prevails in the relations between the two countries, the US ambassador noted that “what distinguishes Greece’s efforts in tourism, in the last one or two years, and which led to the impressive increase of tourists from America, who continue to flock to this beautiful country, is that the minister has recognised that people around the world need to understand that Greece is not just about beautiful beaches in the summer.”

Of course, he added, “we have always vacationed in Greece and discovered beautiful beaches every year. There are the very well-known ones, in Mykonos, Paros and Santorini, however, there are also impressively beautiful places in Greece that have not yet been discovered.”

Τsunis praised the actions of the Greek Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, saying he was an example of a tireless person who “every day promotes tourism in this enchantingly beautiful country.”

Referring to the economic achievements of the sector, Tsunis noted the following: “I read the recent economic data and Greece has returned in 2022 to a primary surplus, there will be a surplus in 2023, it is the fastest-growing economy in the last three years. It is a true economic miracle and much of it is due to outstanding leadership, much of which comes from the Ministry of Tourism, which is driving tourism to record-breaking performance and achieving impressive revenues.”

On his part, Kikilias, commented on the flow of US visitors to Greece, stated that the 60 direct flights from the USA to “Eleftherios Venizelos” this year, in 2023, speak for themselves about the dynamics of the industry. “We have almost reached the point where American companies cover almost the entire year with flights from multiple destinations to Greece, from New York, JFK and Newark, from Washington D.C., from Atlanta, from Chicago, from Boston … It is something that gives a huge boost to our tourism product. They are also big spenders. US travellers and tourists spend money and stay for a very long time in Greece, in Athens, of course, but also all over the country,” he noted.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

